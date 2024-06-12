Lara Oliveira selected as Top Founder and CEO of the Year by IAOTP
Lara Oliveira honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lara Oliveira, CEO and Founder of SmartFit, was recently selected as Top Founder and CEO of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With close to two decades of experience in the business industry, Ms. Oliveira has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Oliveira is the founder and CEO of her company SmartFit, a pioneering fitness studio that introduced electro muscle stimulation (EMS) training to get better workouts in with faster results. She has opened two studios and began franchising efforts.
Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Oliveira earned a Master of Business Administration with a focus on Finance from the American Public University System in 2013 and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Kennesaw State University in 2009. Prior to starting her new fitness business, she was an accounting professional with over several years of broad experience. She has proven experience in Management, Financial Reporting, Financial Analysis Auditing, month end closing procedures and internal audit reporting.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Oliveira has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Ms. Oliveira earned the distinction of Best Fitness Center in the City of Alpharetta in 2023 and 2024. She was also honored by Marquis Who’s Who for her success in Fitness and Innovation. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top CEO and Founder of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Oliveira for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. Oliveira attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys reading and spending time with her children and husband. In the future, she hopes to expand SmartFit across the east coast and eventually the nation.
For more information please visit: https://smartfit.fitness/
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
