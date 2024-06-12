HFS and IDOI Announce $6.5 Million Grant Funding for Statewide Get Covered Illinois Navigator Program

ILLINOIS, June 12 - The program will help Illinoisans find health coverage on the state-based marketplace





The Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) and the Department of Insurance (IDOI) are announcing a Notice of Funding Opportunity for the Get Covered Illinois Navigator Grant Program Plan Year 2025. This $6.5 million initiative will create a statewide Illinois Navigator program as Illinois transitions to a state-based marketplace for health insurance. Get Covered Illinois, the official Illinois Marketplace, will oversee and train Illinois Navigators.

"This funding will help ensure that we have the necessary assistance in place to help Illinoisans connect to health care coverage as we work toward the launch of Illinois' state-based marketplace," said HFS Acting Director Elizabeth Whitehorn. "We look forward to reviewing these applications and continuing our work with IDOI to make it easier and more seamless for Illinoisans to find the best health insurance option for them."

The State is particularly focused on serving individuals who would have difficulty enrolling in coverage without the help of a Get Covered Illinois Navigator, including, but not limited to, individuals with low literacy, limited English proficiency, low-income individuals, people with disabilities, people who are or at risk of experiencing homelessness and other hard-to-reach populations.

"Getting the word out about the free enrollment assistance that Get Covered Illinois Navigators provide is key to helping people who are uninsured and underinsured get the coverage they need," said IDOI Acting Director Ann Gillespie. "This funding

enables even more people to receive in-person assistance to complete applications and enroll in affordable coverage, whether it's for an ACA Marketplace plan or Medicaid. Get

Covered Illinois looks forward to the continued collaboration with Illinois Navigators to make everyone aware of such a critical resource."

Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the Get Covered Illinois Navigator Grant Program Plan Year 2025:

Posted on June 5, 2024.

Applications are due by July 5, 2024.

Registration and pre-qualification is through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA) Grantee Portal, www.grants.illinois.gov/portal

Award announcement expected in August 2024.

Award amounts can range from $500,000 - $5.5 million, depending on the scope of submitted project proposals.

The maximum contract period is August 2024 through October 2025.

Building the Get Covered Illinois Navigator program is part of the implementation work the agencies are undertaking through the transition period to the full launch of the Illinois State-Based Marketplace for Plan Year 2026.

IDOI will manage Get Covered Illinois using the federal platform during plan year 2025, and transition to a fully state operated marketplace by plan year 2026.

During the phased-in transition to the Illinois State-Based Marketplace, the state will gradually take over marketplace functions and responsibilities from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Consumers will be able to start enrolling in coverage using the Get Covered Illinois platform during the ACA Marketplace Open Enrollment Period beginning November 1, 2025.

Find more information at Get Covered Illinois.