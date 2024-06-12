Low Grade Glioma Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Asserts DelveInsight

Low Grade Glioma Market

The Low Grade Glioma market size was valued ~USD 990 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Low Grade Glioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Low Grade Glioma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Low Grade Glioma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Low Grade Glioma Market Report:

In 2023, the total market size for low-grade glioma in the United States was projected to exceed USD 550 million, with anticipated growth throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2022, the market size of low-grade glioma (LGG) in Japan is below USD 100 million, with an anticipated increase during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In April 2024, Day One Biopharmaceuticals revealed that OJEMDA (tovorafenib) has received FDA approval under accelerated approval for patients aged 6 months and older diagnosed with relapsed or refractory pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG) that contains a BRAF fusion or rearrangement, or a BRAF V600 mutation.

The US FDA has accepted and given priority review status to Servier's new drug application for VORASIDENIB, intended for the treatment of IDH-mutant diffuse glioma. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date is scheduled for August 20, 2024.

In 2023, the total number of incident cases of low-grade glioma in the seven major markets (7MM) exceeded 9,000.

In 2023, among the seven major markets (7MM), the United States reported the highest number of incident cases of low-grade glioma, with over 3700 cases. These figures are projected to rise during the forecast period.

Key Low Grade Glioma Companies: Novartis, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Servier, Nuvation Bio, The Hospital for Sick Children, University of California, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Julie Krystal, Novartis, Servier, SpringWorks Therapeutics, AnHeart Therapeutics, Beigene, Helsinn, Forma Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, and others

Key Low Grade Glioma Therapies: TAFINLAR (dabrafenib) + MEKINIST (trametinib), OJEMDA (tovorafenib), Vorasidenib, Safusidenib/AB-218, Tovorafenib, Vinblastine, Everolimus, DAY101, DS-1001b, Mebendazole, dabrafenib, Vorasidenib, Mirdametinib, AB-218, BGB-290, Infigratinib, FT-2102 (Olutasidenib), Vinblastine + Bevacizumab, and others

The Low Grade Glioma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Low Grade Glioma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Low Grade Glioma market dynamics.

Low Grade Glioma Overview

Low-grade Gliomas (LGG) constitute a diverse category of primary brain tumors commonly found in younger, otherwise healthy individuals. Typically, these tumors exhibit a relatively slow progression and extended survival rates compared to high-grade gliomas.

Low Grade Glioma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Low Grade Glioma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Low Grade Glioma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Low Grade Glioma

Prevalent Cases of Low Grade Glioma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Low Grade Glioma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Low Grade Glioma

Low Grade Glioma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Low Grade Glioma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Low Grade Glioma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Low Grade Glioma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Low Grade Glioma Therapies and Key Companies

TAFINLAR (dabrafenib) + MEKINIST (trametinib): Novartis

OJEMDA (tovorafenib): Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Vorasidenib: Servier

Safusidenib/AB-218: Nuvation Bio

Tovorafenib: Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Vinblastine: The Hospital for Sick Children

Everolimus: University of California

DAY101: Day One Biopharmaceuticals

DS-1001b: Daiichi Sankyo Co.

Mebendazole: Julie Krystal

dabrafenib: Novartis

Vorasidenib: Servier

Mirdametinib: SpringWorks Therapeutics

AB-218: AnHeart Therapeutics

BGB-290: Beigene

Infigratinib: Helsinn

FT-2102 (Olutasidenib): Forma Therapeutics

Vinblastine + Bevacizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche, and others

Low Grade Glioma Market Strengths

Low Grade Glioma is a rare form is glioma; thus, companies developing treatment options for the same can possess several advantages like market exclusivities, premium pricing, subsidy for conducting trials, and several other benefits from the government bodies for R&D.

Low Grade Glioma Market Opportunities

Newer imaging techniques, such as MR spectroscopy (MRS) and positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, may improve the diagnostic potential, challenges exist in the ability for conventional MRI to distinguish between primary tumours versus metastases and CNS masses, and true progression versus pseudo progression.

Scope of the Low Grade Glioma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Low Grade Glioma Companies: Novartis, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Servier, Nuvation Bio, The Hospital for Sick Children, University of California, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Julie Krystal, Novartis, Servier, SpringWorks Therapeutics, AnHeart Therapeutics, Beigene, Helsinn, Forma Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, and others

Key Low Grade Glioma Therapies: TAFINLAR (dabrafenib) + MEKINIST (trametinib), OJEMDA (tovorafenib), Vorasidenib, Safusidenib/AB-218, Tovorafenib, Vinblastine, Everolimus, DAY101, DS-1001b, Mebendazole, dabrafenib, Vorasidenib, Mirdametinib, AB-218, BGB-290, Infigratinib, FT-2102 (Olutasidenib), Vinblastine + Bevacizumab, and others

Low Grade Glioma Therapeutic Assessment: Low Grade Glioma current marketed and Low Grade Glioma emerging therapies

Low Grade Glioma Market Dynamics: Low Grade Glioma market drivers and Low Grade Glioma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Low Grade Glioma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Low Grade Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement

