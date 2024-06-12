Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth from (2024-2034), Analyzes DelveInsight

Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market

DelveInsight’s Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Report:

The Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In November 2023, The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab, produced by Merck) in combination with chemotherapy containing fluoropyrimidine and platinum for the initial treatment of adults with HER2-negative gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma that is locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic.

In October 2023, ALX Oncology announced promising interim results from the Phase II ASPEN-06 trial involving Evorpacept for HER2-positive gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer. The company expects to present the final analysis from this study in the second quarter of 2024 and plans to start the Phase III portion of ASPEN-06 in late 2024.

In June 2023, ALX Oncology has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission for Evorpacept for the treatment of patients with gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

In October 2023, Merck announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has given a positive opinion recommending the approval of KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy. This recommendation is for the first-line treatment of locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in adults whose tumors express PD-L1.

In 2023, there were over 220,000 new cases of gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma reported in the seven major markets (7MM).

In the US, Stage IV had the highest number of new gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma cases, whereas in Japan, the majority of new cases were diagnosed at Stage I.

Key Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Companies: Merck, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech, ALX Oncology, Canadian Cancer Trials Group, AskGene Pharma, Inc., Akeso, Weill Medical College, Seagen Inc., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, RemeGen Co., Ltd., LianBio LLC, Hoffmann-La Roche, Amgen, Phanes Therapeutics, and others.

Key Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Therapies: KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), LONSURF (trifluridine/ tipiracil), Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (MK-2870), Evorpacept (ALX148), Paclitaxel, Trifluridine-Tipiracil, ASKB589, AK104, OBP-301, tucatinib, Docetaxel for injection (Albumin-bound), Zanidatamab, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Capecitabine, Infigratinib, Atezolizumab, Bemarituzumab, PT886, and others

The Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma market dynamics.

Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Overview

Gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma is a type of cancer that forms in the glandular cells of the stomach (gastric) or the gastroesophageal junction, where the esophagus meets the stomach. This cancer typically arises from the mucous-producing glandular cells that line these areas.

Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

Prevalent Cases of Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Therapies and Key Companies

Paclitaxel: Canadian Cancer Trials Group

Trifluridine-Tipiracil: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

ASKB589: AskGene Pharma, Inc.

AK104: Akeso

OBP-301: Weill Medical College

tucatinib: Seagen Inc.

Docetaxel for injection (Albumin-bound): CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical

Zanidatamab: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Trastuzumab deruxtecan: Daiichi Sankyo

Capecitabine: RemeGen Co., Ltd.

Infigratinib: LianBio LLC

Atezolizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

Bemarituzumab: Amgen

PT886: Phanes Therapeutics

Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence Rates

Advancements in Treatment

Improved Diagnostic Techniques

Aging Population

Rising Awareness

Clinical Trials and Research

Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Barriers

High Treatment Costs

Limited Early Detection

Side Effects of Treatment

Drug Resistance

Regulatory Hurdles

Geographical Disparities

Scope of the Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Companies: Merck, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech, ALX Oncology, Canadian Cancer Trials Group, AskGene Pharma, Inc., Akeso, Weill Medical College, Seagen Inc., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, RemeGen Co., Ltd., LianBio LLC, Hoffmann-La Roche, Amgen, Phanes Therapeutics, and others

Key Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Therapies: KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), LONSURF (trifluridine/ tipiracil), Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (MK-2870), Evorpacept (ALX148), Paclitaxel, Trifluridine-Tipiracil, ASKB589, AK104, OBP-301, tucatinib, Docetaxel for injection (Albumin-bound), Zanidatamab, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Capecitabine, Infigratinib, Atezolizumab, Bemarituzumab, PT886, and others

Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma current marketed and Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma emerging therapies

Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Dynamics: Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma market drivers and Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

3. SWOT analysis of Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

4. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

9. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Unmet Needs

11. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Drivers

16. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Market Barriers

17. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Appendix

18. Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

