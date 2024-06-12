Agnes Chau Selected as Top Transformational Life Coach of the Decade
Agnes Chau honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agnes Chau, award-winning Transformational Life Coach & Private Consultant with Agnes Chau LLC, was recently chosen as the Top Transformational Life Coach of the Decade 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).
An Exemplary Leader and Influencer
Agnes Chau’s distinguished career highlights her influence, capability and proficiency. Her extensive qualifications include:
- PSYCH-K® Facilitator
- President and Founder of The Empowered Heart, Inc.
- Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Women Empowered Instructor
- Brainz Magazine Senior Level Executive Contributor
- Podcaster and Public Speaker
Prestigious Recognition by IAOTP
Being chosen by the International Association of Top Professionals is a significant honor, as only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. Ms. Chau will be celebrated for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
Master of Transformation
Agnes has an exceptional talent for quickly identifying the root cause of problems. With 26 years as an Aerospace Engineer, she excels at swiftly analyzing situations, formulating solutions, and implementing them efficiently. However, the stress of that lifestyle led her to seek clarity and balance. This journey led her to master the art of accessing the body’s intelligence to restore physical, mental, and emotional well-being through training with 12 different chi kung instructors.
Specializing in PSYCH-K® facilitation, Tong Ren tapping, and other well-being modalities, Agnes guides her clients to
• Overcome limiting beliefs
• Shed old drama stories
• Embrace empowering narratives
• Unleash the creator to become the best version of yourself
This transformative journey will help others lead a more joyful life.
Inspirational Insights from Agnes
Agnes states, “Since almost 95% of your life operates on 'auto-pilot,' controlled by your subconscious mind, It’s important to have a guide to help you break free from self-imposed limitations. Negative thoughts, self-sabotaging actions, and victim scenarios create roadblocks to joyful living. Just as you reboot or upgrade your computer, you can reboot or upgrade your internal supercomputer, the subconscious mind. Don’t let a 'corrupted app' hold you back from becoming a better version of yourself.”
Agnes has successfully helped her clients upgrade their human operating system and eliminate outdated subconscious beliefs to live better lives.
A Stellar Educational and Professional Background
Before embarking on her current career path and “spiritual calling”, Agnes attended the Engineering Science Program at the University of Toronto, majoring in Aerospace Engineering. She also attended the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts where she earned her MBA. She completed the Emerging Leaders Program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and the INSEAD/UTC Global Leadership Development Program.
Agnes is also recognized as a preferred facilitator for PSYCH-K@, has trained in Tui Na acupressure, Tong Ren tapping, Quantum Energy healing, gua sha and cupping from the Taoist Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Agnes has also completed the Transforming Drama to Designing Dreams Coaching program through the Bainbridge Leadership Center. In addition to her membership in the National Speakers Association (AZ Chapter), she is a member of the Amen Clinic Brain Health Professional community.
Celebrating a Legacy of Excellence
Throughout her illustrious career, Agnes has received numerous awards and recognitions worldwide for her outstanding leadership as a life coach. In 2023, Agnes received the Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP. In 2022, Agnes received IAOTP's Top Transformational Life Coach of the Year and was featured on the famous Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. This year, she will be considered for a feature article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In past years, Agnes has received the CXO Outlook® Most Inspiring Business Woman, Passion Vista's Global Icon, the Connecticut Woman of Innovation for Large Business Innovation and Leadership award, the Manufacturing Institute's STEP Ahead award, the Society of Women Engineers' Advocating Women in Engineering award, and several patents. She is an honoree of Brainz Magazine's CREA Global Award and was honored as Best Guest Lecturer by UConn's Management and Engineering for Manufacturing.
Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated, "We are delighted to have Agnes Chau as a member of the IAOTP family. As an entrepreneur, she provides visionary leadership, and her extraordinary achievements demonstrate that she will empower people worldwide. We look forward to celebrating her accomplishments at the Annual Awards Gala."
Path to Transformation
Looking back, Agnes credits her success to her perseverance, integrity and passion for assisting others in becoming influential leaders. She can help those seeking assistance to access their Divine Intelligence to determine the most effective path forward to achieve physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being for themselves and their businesses.
For more information on Agnes please
Visit www.agneschau.com to start your transformational journey today.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit:
www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 212-634-4427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube