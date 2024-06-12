Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP) Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth from (2024-2034) | DelveInsight

Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Market

DelveInsight’s Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Market Report:

The Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis market size was valued ~220 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

Within the seven major markets (7MM), the United States had the most significant market share for aPAP. The market size for aPAP in the US was approximately USD 120 million in 2023.

In 2023, Germany represented the largest market share for aPAP among the European Union Four (EU4) countries and the United Kingdom. The combined market size of aPAP in EU4 and the UK was approximately USD 35 million in 2023.

In 2023, the United States and Japan had the highest prevalence of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (APAP), making up approximately 38% and 40% respectively of the total cases in the seven major markets (7MM). Meanwhile, the European Union Four (EU4) countries and the United Kingdom (UK) collectively accounted for around 15% and 5% of the total population share affected by APAP in the same year.

In 2023, there were approximately 2,000 cases of aPAP among males and around 900 cases among females in the United States.

In the United States, the age group of 41-65 years had the highest number of aPAP cases, followed by the 19-40 years age group. Conversely, the lowest number of cases were observed in the age group under 18 years.

Pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), a rare autoimmune lung disorder, has an impact on the lungs. It is the most common kind of pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), accounting for 90% of cases

Key Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Companies: Savara Inc., Nobelpharma, Partner Therapeutics, and others

Key Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Therapies: Molgramostim, Sargramostim, and others

The Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the male to female ratio was reported 2.1:1 for aPAP in Japan

The Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis market dynamics.

Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Overview

Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (APAP) is a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant (a substance that helps keep the airways open) within the alveoli, the tiny air sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs. This accumulation is due to an autoimmune response that impairs the normal clearance of surfactant by alveolar macrophages.

Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis

Prevalent Cases of Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis

Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Therapies and Key Companies

Molgramostim: Savara Inc.

Sargramostim: Nobelpharma/Partner Therapeutics

Scope of the Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Therapeutic Assessment: Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis current marketed and Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis emerging therapies

Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Market Dynamics: Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis market drivers and Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Market Access and Reimbursement

