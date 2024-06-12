FS-Curtis Celebrates Expansion of Platinum Program and Honors Top Channel Partners for 2023
FS-Curtis highlights their top channel partners from their strong Platinum Program.ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2015, the FS-Curtis Platinum Program has stood as a pillar of our business, recognizing our most steadfast Channel Partners and propelling mutual growth. This year, we are elated to commemorate the Program's substantial expansion and to underscore the immense effort and dedication required for success. We take pride in honoring Platinum Channel Partners who have excelled in four pivotal areas: Total Sales, Sales Growth, Product Focus, and Connectivity to the Installed Base. Each of these areas serves as a crucial barometer of our present business vitality and a testament to our commitment to future expansion.
For 2023, we are proud to announce the following winners for each key metric:
- Total Sales: 3C Industrial, LLC
- Sales Growth: Industrial Air Rental & Sales LLC
- Product Focus: 3C Industrial, LLC
- Connectivity to Installed Base: Arizona Air Compressor
In addition to the winners, we congratulate the following companies for finishing in the top four in each of the categories: Air Power Equipment, Custom Energized Air Ltd, LBS Corporation, and Vacuum Pump & Compressor. "We truly appreciate the partnership we have built with our elite Platinum Channel Partners, are proud of their accomplishments, and look forward to continued success in the years to come," said Matt Smith, Vice President Channel Partner Sales.
Since its inception in 2015, the Platinum Program has experienced a remarkable growth of over 500%, a testament to the strength of our partnership and the effectiveness of our programs. The Program has rewarded the Platinum group over $2 million with rebates and co-op marketing to bolster their regional marketing and initiatives. These figures underscore the tangible benefits and substantial rewards that come with being a part of our exclusive Platinum Program.
These rebate-based benefits, coupled with exclusive shipping benefits, special discounts, and stocking programs, have strengthened our partnership, and given the companies an advantage in their growth.
We extend our sincere gratitude to all our Platinum partners, especially to the award winners, who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Program and laying a solid foundation for future growth. We eagerly anticipate the continuation of our shared success in the years to come.
If you are interested in joining our exclusive team of growth-oriented independent distributors, we invite you to contact us at marketing@fscurtis.com or 314-295-3119. For more information about FS-Curtis, please visit us.fscurtis.com. Together, we can pave the way for even greater success and growth.
traci lee
FS Curtis
marketing@fscurtis.com