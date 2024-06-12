Cummins, Inc. Long-Term Shareholder Announcement: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Reach Out For More Information

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) against certain of its officers and directors to hold them responsible for damages they allegedly caused the company to suffer.



If you have continuously owned Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) shares, you have certain legal rights as a shareholder.

On December 22, 2023, Cummins reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the State of California to settle allegations related to emissions violations. The company agreed to pay a substantial $1.675 billion civil penalty for its actions.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized that Cummins knowingly evaded state emissions tests and requirements, causing harm to public health and the environment. This penalty represents the largest amount ever recovered by the DOJ under the Clean Air Act and is the second-largest environmental penalty secured.

