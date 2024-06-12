Blender Bites Wins Smoothie Product of the Year at 2024 Mindful Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is proud to announce that it has been named the Smoothie Product of the Year at the 2024 Mindful Awards.

The Mindful Awards is an independent recognition platform dedicated to celebrating companies and products that exemplify mindfulness within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Now in its 6th year, the awards spotlight the extraordinary efforts of businesses that integrate mindfulness into their operations, focusing on innovation, transparency, and social responsibility. The awards employ a streamlined judging process, with each nomination carefully analyzed and scored by an expert panel of judges, including CPG marketing and culinary specialists. The criteria for the awards are meticulously designed to assess the mindfulness of each entry, ensuring a fair and comprehensive evaluation.

In this highly competitive field, Blender Bites stood out from numerous entries to win the Smoothie Product of the Year. The Company’s dedication to using non-GMO and organic ingredients, coupled with its sustainable business practices and commitment to promoting health and wellness, likely played a significant role in aligning with the mission of the Mindful Awards. The Company believes this recognition indicates Blender Bites' role as an influential innovator in the CPG industry, consistently prioritizing the well-being of both consumers and the environment, making it a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.

“We are thrilled to receive the 2024 Smoothie Product of the Year award. This recognition is not just a testament to our team's hard work and dedication but also resonates deeply with our mission to provide consumers with healthy, sustainable, and ethically produced food options. It affirms that our commitment to quality and mindfulness is valued, and we believe this award will enhance our visibility and help us connect with more consumers who are seeking products that align with their values. As Blender Bites continues to grow, this accolade will undoubtedly play a crucial role in expanding our reach and influence in the mindful consumer market,” stated Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites CEO.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi- award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 5000 stores, including Walmart Canada, Loblaws, Sobeys, Walmart USA, Winn-Dixie and the Albertsons group of Companies.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

Email – chelsie@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 236-521-0626

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

Media Contact – teamblenderbites@jonesworks.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the Mindfulness Award enhancing the Company’s visibility, connecting the Company with more consumers who are seeking products that align with their values and playing a crucial role in expanding the Company’s reach and influence in the mindful consumer market. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, fluctuations in capital markets, foreign exchange rates, availability and pricing of raw materials, energy and supplies; the ability to implement price increases successfully; stability in the competitive environment; no future product recalls; the ability of the Company to access cost effective capital when needed; and no unexpected or unforeseen events occurring that would materially alter the Company’s current plans. All of these assumptions have been derived from information currently available to the Company including information obtained by the Company from third-party sources. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.