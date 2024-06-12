Kingdom Scores Record Growth in Expanding Water Transmission Network
Global Water Organisation to Collaborate with Nations on Enhancing and Sustaining Water ResourcesRIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Fahad Abu-Mouti, Head of the founding team of the Global Water Organisation, emphasised that the Organisation aims to bridge disparities through international collaboration, noting that Saudi Arabia acknowledges that water challenges differ across regions and stages of development in each country, thus adopting a context-specific strategy that prioritises bespoke solutions tailored to each nation's unique challenges.
This announcement was made during meetings held alongside the 3rd Dushanbe Water Action Decade Conference "Water for Sustainable Development", 2018 – 2028, held from 10 to 13 June 2024 in Dushanbe, Republic of Tajikistan, within the framework of the Dushanbe Water Process. The conference, attended by nearly 70 countries and over 60 organisations, focused on the sustainable development of water resources and aimed to achieve global water resource goals.
Saudi Arabia's participation underscores its leadership in addressing water issues. It follows His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's announcement of establishing a Global Water Organisation based in Riyadh.
The Organisation aims to promote sustainable development and ensure the availability and longevity of water resources, focusing on solutions to global water scarcity.
Dr Abu-Mouti also highlighted that since its establishment, the Global Water Organisation has contributed to improving water resource development and achieving sustainability. "Saudi Arabia plays a crucial role in guiding the world towards a promising future in the water sector, ensuring effective solutions for maximum sustainability in both water supply and sanitation for all nations", he noted.
