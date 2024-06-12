Wearable Breast Pumps Market Size and Share Analysis, Industry Challenges, Business Overview, Report 2024-2031
Wearable Breast Pumps Market to Surpass USD 1065.11 Million by 2031 Owing to Rising Demand from Working MothersAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wearable Breast Pumps Market Size, valued at USD 550.50 Million in 2023, is expected to reach USD 1065.11 Million by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
The wearable breast pumps market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including a worldwide surge in women's employment rates, increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, rising disposable income of working women, and government initiatives promoting breastfeeding. Additionally, the growing number of milk banks and the easy availability of wearable breast pumps on online platforms are expected to propel market growth.
List of Wearable Breast Pumps Companies Profiled in Report:
- Ameda, Inc.
- BabyBuddha Products, LLC
- Elvie (Chiaro Component Ltd)
- Freemie
- iAPOY
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lavie Mom
- Medela AG
- Pigeon Corporation
- Spectra
- Willow Innovations Inc.
Rising Employment Rates Among Women
A significant surge in women's employment rates is expected to propel the demand for wearable breast pumps. Working mothers often have limited time to breastfeed their babies directly. Wearable breast pumps allow them to express milk conveniently while working or multitasking, making them an ideal choice for this demographic.
Government Initiatives
Governments of various countries are actively promoting breastfeeding and encouraging mothers to breastfeed their babies for up to 6 months. Additionally, many international organizations are organizing campaigns to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding. These initiatives are expected to significantly contribute to market growth.
Technological Advancements Drive User Experience and Market Growth
Advancements in wearable breast pump technology are a major driver of the industry's growth. These innovations focus on improving the user experience, increasing efficiency, and enhancing functionality. Examples include quieter motors and the incorporation of sound-dampening materials, making pumping more discreet. Additionally, smart features like remote monitoring of pumping sessions and milk supply offer greater convenience and control to mothers. Furthermore, growing awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding, such as a reduced risk of breast cancer, is a positive force propelling market growth.
Recent Developments
- In August 2023, Lansinoh further solidified their commitment to supporting mothers by launching the Lansinoh Wearable Pump. This new product exemplifies their dedication to providing innovative solutions for moms.
- Medela AG partnered with Sarah Wells in February 2023 to launch the Allie sling bag. This collaboration caters specifically to mothers using the Medela Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump, enhancing convenience and portability during pumping sessions.
Regulatory Landscape Ensures Safety and Quality
Regulatory standards play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and quality of wearable breast pumps. These standards build consumer trust by guaranteeing product effectiveness. While complying with these regulations might pose a barrier to entry for new companies, it also incentivizes significant investments in research and development. Ultimately, this translates to better-quality products for consumers.
Segment Analysis
Component Insights
The wearable pumps segment dominated the market with a share of 57% in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the rising population and increasing number of working women globally.
Technology Insights
The battery-powered wearable breast pump segment held the largest market share in 2023. The factors driving the growth of this segment include a rising number of working women, growing awareness about technologically advanced breast pumps, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. Battery-operated pumps are portable, convenient to use in small spaces, and less time-consuming compared to manual pumps. These features make them ideal for working mothers who need to express milk occasionally.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Wearable Breast Pumps Market
The Russia-Ukraine war has had a negative impact on the wearable breast pumps market due to several factors. Disruptions in the supply chain have led to a shortage of raw materials and components needed for manufacturing wearable breast pumps. Additionally, the war has caused a rise in fuel prices, impacting transportation costs and ultimately affecting product prices. Furthermore, the economic uncertainty caused by the war has led to decreased consumer spending on non-essential items, including wearable breast pumps.
North American Remain Dominant and Asia Pacific Shows Fastest Growth
North America currently reigns supreme in the wearable breast pump market, holding over half the share in 2023. This dominance stems from factors like government-led breastfeeding campaigns, high disposable income (particularly in the US), and a rising number of working mothers seeking the convenience of wearable pumps.
Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth, driven by improvements in healthcare infrastructure that raise awareness about breastfeeding and wearable pumps. Government support for breastfeeding practices and a declining infant mortality rate further fuel this growth. China, with its large population and improving child health indicators, is expected to be the Asia Pacific leader in this market.
Key Takeaways for the Wearable Breast Pumps Market Study
• The wearable breast pumps market is expected to witness significant growth due to rising demand from working mothers, increasing awareness about breastfeeding benefits, and government initiatives promoting breastfeeding.
• Advancements in wearable breast pump technology, including quieter motors, smart features, and portability, are enhancing user experience and driving market growth.
• The battery-powered wearable breast pump segment is expected to dominate the market due to its convenience and portability.
• North America currently holds the largest market share, but Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, government support, and a declining infant mortality rate.
• The Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns can negatively impact the market due to supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and decreased consumer spending.
