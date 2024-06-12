MDC hosts Discover Nature – Fishing events June 24 and 26 in Tipton

Body

TIPTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn more about fishing in Missouri through two Discover Nature – Fishing events in Tipton from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The June 24 event will cover equipment, casting, and proper fish handling along with how to tie a knot and bait a hook. Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4LG. The June 26 event will walk participants through five common Missouri fish, fishing with lures, and Missouri’s fishing regulations. Participants for the June 26 event must attend the June 24 event as well. Register for the June 26 event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Lx.

These events are designed for participants ages 7 and older, and all participants ages 7-15 must be accompanied by an adult. All fishing equipment and instruction will be provided free of charge. Participants ages 16-64 need to have a fishing license for these programs. Purchase permits at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g.

Questions about these events can be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov. Both events will be held at Manito Lake Conservation Area in Tipton.