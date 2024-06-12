Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,259 in the last 365 days.

Historic Win for Moutai at the EFQM Global Award 2024 in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In a landmark achievement, Kweichow Moutai has been honored with 7 Diamonds and an Outstanding Achievement for an Inspiring Culture at the EFQM Global Award 2024. This accolade marks Moutai as the first Chinese company to receive 7 Diamonds under the newly adopted evaluation criteria, placing it at the pinnacle of global quality recognition.

The EFQM Global Award, one of the top three quality awards worldwide, highlights Moutai's exceptional management practices and cultural excellence, aligning perfectly with international standards.

Russell Longmuir, CEO of the EFQM, expressed profound admiration for Moutai's development philosophy, corporate culture, social responsibility, and long-term vision. He emphasized that Moutai's cultural heritage is pivotal to its success in maintaining traditional values while evolving into a modern international enterprise. Longmuir also praised Moutai's efforts in promoting the circular economy, noting its unforgettable impact.

This recognition not only celebrates Moutai's outstanding achievements but also showcases the company's commitment to excellence and innovation on the global stage.

Source: Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.

Kweichow Moutai has been honored with 7 Diamonds and an Outstanding Achievement for an Inspiring Culture at the EFQM Global Award 2024.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.


Contact person: Ms. Wong, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Primary Logo

You just read:

Historic Win for Moutai at the EFQM Global Award 2024 in Istanbul

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more