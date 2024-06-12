Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Littleton, Colorado

New single-family home community offers final opportunity to build in amenity-rich Ken-Caryl Ranch master plan surrounded by miles of trails with mountain access

LITTLETON, Colo., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch, is coming soon to the intersection of Alkire and Ken Caryl Parkway in Littleton, Colorado. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is set to begin in fall of 2024 and sales will also start this fall.



Located in the esteemed Ken-Caryl master plan, Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch will include 108 new home sites. Toll Brothers will offer two collections of luxury single-family homes, featuring expansive floor plans and options for home buyers to personalize their spaces to fit their lifestyle. Home buyers will be able to choose from nine exquisite home designs ranging from 1,784 to 3,803+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes will be priced from the $800,000s.





“With floor plans designed for today’s buyers, Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Littleton’s most desirable communities,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Denver. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this prestigious master-planned community.”

Home buyers will enjoy exceptional access to the amenities of the Ken-Caryl Ranch master plan, in addition to being close to everyday conveniences and a wide array of recreation including miles of trails, panoramic golf courses, and hiking opportunities in the nearby mountains, as well as Denver’s sporting arenas and stadiums. Children will have the opportunity to attend school within the highly acclaimed Jefferson County School District.

Major highways including state Highways 470 and 121, and U.S. Route 285 are easily accessible from Ken-Caryl Ranch, offering homeowners convenient access to Denver and Colorado Springs.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Parkvue on the Platte opening fall 2024 and Heights at DTC opening summer 2024.

For more information, call (877) 431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

