Tennessee State Parks Offer the Perfect Experience for Father's Day
No matter your Dad’s interest, something special awaits at Tennessee State Parks Sunday for Father’s Day. Over 90 events, many specifically designed for Father’s Day, are scheduled at the parks.
They include Father’s Day fishing events at Paris Landing State Park and Old Stone Fort State Park, Father’s Day floats on the waters at Big Ridge State Park and Fort Pillow State Park, and Father’s Day crafts at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. Special Father’s Day hikes will be at Pickwick Landing State Park, Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park, Long Hunter State Park, Cedars of Lebanon State Park, and Savage Gulf State Park.
The parks welcome visitors to eight restaurants, nine golf courses, six lodges, and hundreds of cabins – all great gift ideas.
Restaurants
All eight restaurants, including four with special Father’s Day meals, are open.
View more about the state park lodges and the state park cabins.
Th e Tennessee Conservationist
Dad may also be interested in learning about the parks through a subscription to The Tennessee Conservationist, issued six times per year, with great stories about native species, history, archaeology, and Tennessee culture.