NEW BOOK BY YVONNE RILEY BONADIO: 'A LETTER FROM HEAVEN' OFFERS COMFORT AND HOPE THROUGH CHILDREN'S EYES
A Heartfelt Exploration of Heaven Through the Eyes of a ChildUNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yvonne Riley Bonadio, acclaimed author and dedicated advocate for children's spiritual education, announces the release of her heartwarming new book, A Letter from Heaven. This latest work invites readers into a child's perspective of Heaven, beautifully illustrating the joy and peace found in eternal life with God.
Yvonne’s passion for sharing God's love with children has always been evident in her writing. As a mother and grandmother, she recognized the need for literature that simplifies biblical truths for young minds. This journey began with her book, Jesus A to Z, which earned the Silver Medallion in the Children’s Category at the Christian Booksellers Convention in 2004. Following this success, Yvonne wrote Names of Our Father, introducing children to The Lord’s Prayer through the divine character of God's Hebrew names.
The inspiration for A Letter from Heaven comes from a deeply personal place. Yvonne's older daughter, Yvette, dreamed of having a leopard in Heaven. Tragically, Yvette passed away in a car accident just before her eleventh birthday. Yvonne found solace in imagining her daughter’s heavenly adventures, a vision that profoundly shaped her new book. A Letter from Heaven features a young girl writing to her mother about her beautiful and exciting experiences in Heaven, based on scripture.
“I wrote this book to find comfort and to share the hope of Heaven with those who have lost loved ones,” says Yvonne. “It's also a gentle way to spark conversations about Heaven with young children.”
Yvonne lives in Newport Beach, California, with her husband, Richard, and their two dogs, Brooklyn and Duchess. Her daughter, is married and has blessed Yvonne with two grandsons. When she's not writing, Yvonne enjoys spending time at the dog park, caddying for her husband on the golf course, and playing with her grandsons.
“A Letter from Heaven” is available now at major bookstores and online retailers. Yvonne hopes that through her writing and speaking engagements, she can bring hope and comfort to others, particularly those who have experienced the loss of a child.
About the Author:
Yvonne Riley Bonadio is an award-winning author dedicated to bringing children closer to God through her books. She has written Jesus A to Z (2004), which won the Silver Medallion at the Christian Booksellers Convention, and Names of Our Father (2005). Yvonne's work is inspired by her faith, her family, and her desire to provide spiritual comfort to children and parents alike.
