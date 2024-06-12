Submit Release
H.R. 681, READ Act Reauthorization Act of 2023

H.R. 681 would renew requirements for a comprehensive five-year federal strategy to promote basic education in developing countries and for annual reports on implementing that strategy. The previous requirements expired in 2023; under the bill, they would extend through 2028.

