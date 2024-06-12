Xtreme Park Adventures Summer Camp Season Starts Soon- Spots Still Available

Durham, NC – Xtreme Park Adventures is an outdoor experiential camp that challenges kids mentally and physically through activities that encourage creativity and teamwork. The counselor-to-camper ratio is 1 to 15. Safety is their number one priority in addition to the children’s well-being. Located in Durham County, it is easily accessible and serves the Raleigh-Durham, Raleigh, and Triangle areas.

Xtreme Summer Camp is focused on ages 7 to 16 years. Your child will enjoy a variety of outdoor adventures like rock wall climbing, rope pulling contests, ziplining, agility exercises, paintballing, water adventures, calisthenics, and much more. Team and group participation is led by counselors who are trained and have expertise in guiding activities to create an environment where kids can learn to listen, learn emotional regulation skills, keep themselves safe, and develop resolve as they push themselves to overcome challenging tasks.

These experiences help to form their identities, build resiliency, and improve their self-esteem by learning to rely on themselves. The resulting outcomes are priceless in helping your child overcome anxieties and fears and increase their confidence and resilience.

With spaces filling up quickly, don’t delay getting a spot reserved for the desired week this summer.

Summer Session Schedule



Week 1: June 17 – 21

Week 2: June 24 – 28

Week 3: July 1 – 3 (short week) HALF OFF

Week 4: July 8 – 12

Week 5: July 15 – 19

Week 6: July 22 – 26

Week 7: July 29 – August 2

Week 8: August 5 – 9

Xtreme Park Adventures is only taking 100 kids per session and spaces are filling up quickly.

Cost

Regular Price (May 1 – August 5)

Half Day: $299 / Full Day: $399

4th of July Week HALF OFF!

Half Day $109 / Full Day: $159

Times

Half Day Camp: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Full Day Camp: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Early Drop Off: 8:30 a.m.

Safety is Their Number One Priority

Trained referees, instructors, and counselors are dedicated to enforcing safety protocols and guidelines to make certain that all participants can enjoy their time at the park without any unnecessary risks or hazards. As a parent, you have peace of mind that your child is not being put in danger at any time.

New Additions: Science Center and ATV Xtreme

With the add-ons of the science center and ATV Xtreme, there are even more opportunities to learn through experiences. Gem mining combines a sense of adventure and discovery with knowledge. They will learn about rock types, fossils, and gemology. The Xtreme Reptiles and Lab Science Center is a new educational platform with nature, reptiles, and life’s chemistry. These programs cover several grade standards in the N.C. education curriculum.

Riding all-terrain vehicles is a great way to add adventure with the chance to explore nature. The ATV adventure combines a safety and operation lesson with the opportunity to drive across the three-acre ATV park, using the trails that include small jumps, hills, and curves. This activity requires riders to be 8 – 12 years of age, 5’ in height, and weigh at least 100 lbs.

Join the hundreds who have already signed up for Xtreme Summer Camp. Some spots are open, but these are filling up fast! Don’t let this wonderful summer opportunity get by you. Sign up today!

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/xtreme-park-adventures-summer-camp-season-starts-soon–spots-still-available/

About Xtreme Park Adventures

Contact Xtreme Park Adventures

7460 Highway 98 / Wake Forest Rd.

Durham

NC 27703

United States

919-596-6100

Website: https://www.xtremeparkadventures.com/