Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,240 in the last 365 days.

CIRI Names Four Distinguished Investor Relations Professionals as Fellows

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Canada’s national association representing investor relations professionals, announced the 2024 CIRI Fellows.

2024 CIRI Fellows

2024_Fellows_graphic

The CIRI Fellowship Program was launched in 2015 to recognize leaders in the investor relations profession who, by their achievements, bring distinction to the profession and serve as role models for others. CIRI Fellows have made significant contributions to the advancement of the investor relations profession and to CIRI throughout their careers. Earning the designation of F.CIRI, the CIRI Fellow is the highest honour for investor relations professionals in Canada.

“CIRI is pleased to recognize Janet, Brian, Siren and Yvette with this distinct honour. Their dedication and commitment to the investor relations profession have left an indelible mark and set a high bar for all in the profession. They join an elite group of individuals that have earned CIRI’s highest level of recognition,” said Nathalie Megann, CPIR, President & CEO of CIRI. “We enjoyed celebrating their careers and contributions at CIRI’s 2024 Annual Conference in Calgary.”

This year’s CIRI Fellows were honoured during the Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 3, as part of CIRI’s 37th Annual Investor Relations Conference.

About CIRI
CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.

For further information, please contact:
Nathalie Megann, CPIR
President & CEO
Canadian Investor Relations Institute
(416) 364-8200 ext. 101
nmegann@ciri.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c785f59e-6121-45fd-aecf-4e8d53f58da9


Primary Logo

CIRI Names Four Distinguished Investor Relations Professionals as Fellows

2024 CIRI Fellows

You just read:

CIRI Names Four Distinguished Investor Relations Professionals as Fellows

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more