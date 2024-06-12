Scarborough & Tweed Redefines Corporate Gifting with Charitable Giving Initiative

Scarborough & Tweed has donated nearly 500,000 meals to children in need through World Food Program USA since launching its company-wide give back program.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scarborough & Tweed, a leading corporate gifting company, has donated nearly 500,000 meals to children in need through World Food Program USA since launching its company-wide give back program in 2015.

Through relationships with Scarborough & Tweed’s charity partners, every purchase from Scarborough & Tweed’s custom corporate gifting catalogs benefit a charitable cause:

Every bag purchased from Scarborough & Tweed’s custom bag catalog provides one meal for a child in need through World Food Program USA. Nearly 65,000 meals have been provided in the past year. To support its One Bag/One Meal campaign, Scarborough & Tweed recently designed a special World Food Program USA.

Every purchase from our outdoor, sports, travel or trade show catalog helps provide a clinical trial to a cancer patient through Gateway for Cancer Research. More than 400 patients have received a clinical trial of cancer treatment in the past year.

Every drinkware purchase supports environmental non-profits through 1% For The Planet. Nearly 3,600 people have received clean water in the past year.

Every tech purchase helps give veterans a chance to continue their service through Team Rubicon’s disaster relief efforts. Nearly 120 veterans were sent to aid in natural disasters in the past year.

Every purchase from the desk accessories category helps provide school supplies for one classroom through Donors Choose. Nearly 6,000 classrooms received school supplies in the past year.

Every apparel purchase helps foster the success of a young girl by providing her with homework help in reading and math through Girls Inc. More than 160 girls received homework help in the past year.

“I wanted to do something special to celebrate my company’s 20th anniversary in 2012,” says Lisa McCullagh, founder and president of Scarborough & Tweed. “It took a few years to put the infrastructure and relationships in place to launch the give back program, and we’re thrilled with the program’s success. As we enter our 32nd year, we’re looking forward to continuing our support for these incredible organizations.”

Scarborough & Tweed was founded in 1992 by Lisa McCullagh. Their “Original Wall Street Banker Bags” were designed over 30 years ago and remains a status symbol in the corporate world to this day. For more than three decades, Scarborough & Tweed have been a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies, financial firms, law firms, media companies, education institutions, and more. As a leading supplier of custom promotional products and logo merchandise, Scarborough & Tweed has earned a reputation for delivering top-quality products that make a lasting impression.