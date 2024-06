Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market to Hit $39.00 Billion Globally by 2032 with 4.7% CAGR, Allied Market Research Projects

Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market by Type (Cold Chain Warehousing and Non-Cold Chain Warehousing) and Application (Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global pharmaceutical warehousing market generated $24.80 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $39.00 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Pharmaceutical warehousing is the storage and management of pharmaceutical items under regulated conditions, such as in cold chain and non-cold chain warehouses. These warehousing facilities are critical components of the pharmaceutical supply chain, providing the safe, secure, and compliant storage of a wide range of pharmaceutical goods, including raw ingredients and completed products.

๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก

The global pharmaceutical warehousing market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by a combination of increase in demand from the e-commerce industry and surge in demand for reverse logistics. Pharmaceutical warehousing provides optimal storage for temperature, light & humidity sensitive medications, thus allowing a seamless flow of medication to the end user. Moreover, technological growth in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to shape the industry's future, enhancing safety and efficiency.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

By type, the cold chain warehousing segment held the highest market share in 2022, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032 with the highest CAGR of 5.0%, due to the growing emphasis on biotechnology & personalized medicine and an increase in the development & production of temperature-sensitive medications.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

By application, the others segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to the increased sales of pharmaceutical products through online channel mode resulting in third party logistics and e-commerce companies spending more on pharmaceutical warehousing. However, the pharmaceutical factory segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% due to increase in the production of medication & pharmaceutical drugs and surge in instances of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer across the globe.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in R&D activities for pharmaceutical & healthcare sector, strong presence of pharmaceutical manufacturer in the region, rise in investment in development of pharmaceutical storage by major companies, and growth in pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the region.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ: -

RSA TALKE

KEMITO

Brenntag SE

Rinchem Company, LLC

Univar Solutions LLC

Commonwealth Inc.

DHL GROUP

Anchor 3PL

Broekman Logistics

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation

