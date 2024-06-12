Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market to Hit $39.00 Billion Globally by 2032 with 4.7% CAGR, Allied Market Research Projects

Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market by Type (Cold Chain Warehousing and Non-Cold Chain Warehousing) and Application (Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global pharmaceutical warehousing market generated $24.80 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $39.00 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A124142

Pharmaceutical warehousing is the storage and management of pharmaceutical items under regulated conditions, such as in cold chain and non-cold chain warehouses. These warehousing facilities are critical components of the pharmaceutical supply chain, providing the safe, secure, and compliant storage of a wide range of pharmaceutical goods, including raw ingredients and completed products.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The global pharmaceutical warehousing market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by a combination of increase in demand from the e-commerce industry and surge in demand for reverse logistics. Pharmaceutical warehousing provides optimal storage for temperature, light & humidity sensitive medications, thus allowing a seamless flow of medication to the end user. Moreover, technological growth in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to shape the industry's future, enhancing safety and efficiency.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By type, the cold chain warehousing segment held the highest market share in 2022, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032 with the highest CAGR of 5.0%, due to the growing emphasis on biotechnology & personalized medicine and an increase in the development & production of temperature-sensitive medications.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-warehousing-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By application, the others segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to the increased sales of pharmaceutical products through online channel mode resulting in third party logistics and e-commerce companies spending more on pharmaceutical warehousing. However, the pharmaceutical factory segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% due to increase in the production of medication & pharmaceutical drugs and surge in instances of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer across the globe.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in R&D activities for pharmaceutical & healthcare sector, strong presence of pharmaceutical manufacturer in the region, rise in investment in development of pharmaceutical storage by major companies, and growth in pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the region.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A124142

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

RSA TALKE

KEMITO

Brenntag SE

Rinchem Company, LLC

Univar Solutions LLC

Commonwealth Inc.

DHL GROUP

Anchor 3PL

Broekman Logistics

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-advanced-driver-assistance-systems-military-vehicles-market-A13457 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reverse-logistics-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/yacht-charter-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032