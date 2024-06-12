The Energy Revolution Begins: The Global Energy Transition Congress Launches in July 2024
• The Strategic Conference will comprise of 38 sessions, the result of extensive consultations and inputs from international experts in energy, finance, and hard-to-abate sectors.
• Roadmaps to Net Zero will feature 54 high-level presentations from leading energy executives and pioneers, providing insight into the innovative business strategies that are accelerating our path to net zero.
• Project X-Change will showcase over 32 groundbreaking low-carbon projects and highlight the practical steps to reducing emissions in hard to abate industries.
The Global Energy Transition Congress and Exhibition (GET), set to launch from 1 to 3 July 2024 at the Allianz MiCo Milano Convention Centre, will bring together low-carbon energy sectors and high-carbon industrial ecosystems to accelerate the energy transition through decarbonisation technologies.
A Platform for Global Collaboration and Innovation:
The GET Congress will host one of the world's largest cross-sectoral meetings, involving institutional figures, CEOs, "net zero" experts, and key leaders in the global energy transition to foster innovative partnerships and promote policies supporting significant and urgent emission reductions. The Milan event will also serve as an unprecedented opportunity for leaders in energy, low-carbon solutions, utilities, and hard-to-abate sectors such as cement, steel, mining industries, finance, digital technology, and startups to establish innovative partnerships and advocate for sustainable policies.
Sarah Howell, Head of the GET Congress, speaking on the urgent need for GET:
"In the transition, the phase of intentions is over, there is no more time, concrete actions are urgent, starting from what can be done today. It's about rapidly aligning ambitions and priorities and achieving 'net zero' goals. In this context, GET aims to engage very diverse stakeholders, including industry leaders, climate technology providers, investors, policymakers from all nations, scientists, and innovators to create a solid and sustainable ecosystem through new forms of long-term public-private partnership.”
Industry Leading Conference Programmes:
At the heart of the GET Congress is the Strategic Conference, which will host the event’s opening ceremony, as well as number of keynote addresses, ministers in conversation and CEO-lead panels. Consisting of three distinct session themes – Changemakers, Critical Agenda, and Transition in Action – the Strategic Conference will feature direct insights from executive leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs, with the aim of inspiring authentic action on the energy transition.
Moreover, through two specialised conferences – Project X-Change and Roadmaps to Net Zero – the GET Congress will highlight the projects, technological solutions, visions, proposals, and ideas that can accelerate the energy transition. Both programmes will build on a highly successful ‘Call for Papers and Projects’ - which saw more than 500 submissions from over 50 countries across 4 continents - to elevate the pioneers and innovators that are creating new avenues for decarbonisation.
The Project X-Change Theatre will feature more than 32 projects, with a mix of fully delivered, advanced planning and early-stage case studies. Project leaders will be given the opportunity to present their latest emission reduction undertakings. The programme will cover a wide range of solutions, including hydrogen, biomethane, nuclear energy, carbon capture and more. Companies presenting project case studies include: ACWA Power, Air Products, Neom, ITM, Linde, RWE, Enagas, Repsol, Snam, and Wood.
Meanwhile, the Roadmaps to Net Zero Conference will capitalise on existing momentum within climate -critical industries and elevate the innovative strategies that are transforming key sectors, including finance, transportation and energy. With over 50 presentations from leading executives, professionals and engineers, the Conference will provide a forum for experts in the energy transition to create new networks, freely exchange ideas, and compare innovative resolutions to longstanding concerns.
Confirmed GET Congress speakers include:
• Hon. Gilberto Pichetto Fratin -- Minister of Environment and Energy Security, Italy
• Hon. Adolfo Urso -- Minister of Enterprises and Made In Italy, Italy
• His Excellency Tarek El Molla -- Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Egypt
• HE Senator Musadik Malik -- Minister of State for the Ministry of Energy, Pakistan
• HE Parviz Shahbazov -- Minister of Energy, Azerbaijan
• H.E. Carlos Joaquim Zacarias -- Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mozambique
• Hon. Christopher Keikura Vandy -- Chairman of the Parliamentary Energy Commission, Sierra Leone
• Ambassador Patricia Espinosa -- Founding Partner and General Director, onepoint5
• James Appathurai -- Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid and Cyber, NATO
• Dame Susan Rice DBE, Chair of the Global Steering Group, Global Ethical Financing Initiative
• Hon. Willie Phillips -- Chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
• Hon. Mark W Menezes -- President & CEO, United States Energy Association
• Lord John Browne -- Founder, BeyondNetZero
• Sanjiv Lamba – CEO, Linde
• Lorenzo Simonelli -- Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes
• Yoshinori Kanehana – Chairman, Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• Alessandro Puliti -- Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, Saipem
• Javier Cavada -- President and CEO for EMEA, Mitsubishi Power
• Arnaud Pieton – CEO, Technip Energies
• Christina Verchere -- CEO and President, OMV Petrom
• Joseph McMonigle -- Secretary General, International Energy Forum (IEF)
• Charlotte Wolff-Bye -- Chief Sustainability Officer, PETRONAS
• Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions & International Growth, ADNOC, and Chairman of the Board, Mubadala Energy
Be an architect of the global energy transformation at Global Energy Transition Congress & Exhibition 2024 hosted at the Allianz MiCo Milano Convention Centre from 1 to 3 July 2024.
Delegate registration is open: https://www.getcongress.com/forms/delegate-registration/
Register as a delegate, and hear insights from 300+ expert speakers, including energy ministers, CEOs and global business leaders. Featuring 70+ conference sessions, our delegate pass allows access to all areas of our strategic conference and our spotlight sessions. Delegates will witness the bigger picture on global energy transition trends and access a deep-dive into the opportunities and challenges ahead of us on our journey to a net-zero eco-system.
Delegate Conference Passes include access to the following:
Strategic Conference
• 1 x Opening Ceremony
• 5 x Keynote Addresses
• 13 x Changemaker sessions
• 15 x Global Energy Transition in Action sessions
• 4 x Critical Agenda papers – Abstracts focusing on key challenges to the energy transition produced by GET knowledge partners. Following consultation prior to the event 4 papers will be produced with solutions to the challenges
Roadmaps to Net Zero Conference
• 15 Sessions
• 54 Presentations
• Contributors will examine potential obstacles to success and proven means of navigating the energy transition efficiently and effectively. Sessions will focus on the capital, engineering, science and technologies needed to effect change at scale and pace.
Project X-Change Conference
• 16 Sessions
• 32 Project Showcases
• Showcase of best-in-class projects delivering practical action on net zero. Featuring delivered, in-action, early-stage, and planned projects contributing to emissions reduction.
Thomas Hagan
