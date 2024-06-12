JOANN Permanently Marking Down More Than 15,000 Items Starting this Week, Unveils Lowest Prices of the Season Event

Prices Drop to Inspire More Creativity, Semi-Annual Event Offers Up to 70% Off More than 18,000 SKUs June 13-26

HUDSON, Ohio, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings is slashing prices on thousands of items across its assortment as it looks to inspire creativity for all. Starting this week and continuing through the month of June, JOANN will be lowering the everyday price on items across its assortment, from fabric and yarn to crafts and fine arts, to machines and home décor. Additionally, June 13-26, shoppers can enjoy the Lowest Prices of the Season during JOANN’s semi-annual sale, which offers discounts up to 70% off more than 18,000 items across all categories.

“We are dedicated as ever to helping all customers find their creative Happy Place, and we are pleased to be able to lower thousands of everyday prices to enable them to create more,” said Rob Will, Chief Merchandising Officer. “We have worked hard to evaluate across the assortment and make thousands of staple items more affordable every day. And, with our Lowest Prices of the Season event running for 2 weeks – longer than ever with more deals than ever – customers can stock up with confidence they are getting the best deal possible.”

JOANN offers a robust assortment across multiple categories in its more than 800 stores, and customers can conveniently shop more than 100,000 items on joann.com.

Everyday Price Cuts include:

More than 6,000 fabric styles

More than 1,700 craft and fine art supplies

More than 1,700 paper crafting supplies

More than 1,000 jewelry making supplies

Deals for the Lowest Prices of the Season event include:

Yarn, Fabric and Sewing Supplies as low as $1.49

Up to 70% off Frames, Storage and Art Supplies

Big Twist Value Yarn starting at $2.79, with up to 50% off Entire Stock Yarn

Keepsake Calico Cotton Prints $4.99 / yard

Gildan short sleeve t-shirts 4 for $10.00

Open Stock Paper 10 for $3.00

3 for $5 Entire Stock Fabric Quarters

Up to 70% off Last Chance Fabric

Up to 80% off Clearance

ABOUT JOANN

For 80 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings has grown to include 830 stores across 49 states and a robust ecommerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

