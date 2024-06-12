INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Compass Minerals International

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass Minerals International, Inc. (“Compass Minerals” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMP) and reminds investors of the June 24, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Compass Minerals overstated the likelihood that it would be awarded a renewed U.S. Forest Service contract for the use of its proprietary magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants for the 2024 fire season, as a result of safety issues presented by its fire retardant; (2) Compass Minerals materially overstated the extent to which testing had confirmed that its fire retardants were safe; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On March 25, 2024, before the market opened, Compass Minerals issued a press release entitled “Compass Minerals Announces the Company Will Not Secure a USFS Contract to Supply Magnesium Chloride-Based Aerial Fire Retardants for the 2024 Fire Season.” This press release stated that “the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has informed the company that it will not be entering into a contract for the use of magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants for the 2024 fire season.” Further, “[d]uring scheduled winter airtanker inspections as part of the USFS’ Integrated Operational Field Evaluation (I-OFE), it was discovered that certain airtankers that had flown Fortress North America’s (Fortress’) proprietary, magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants revealed significant signs of corrosion in areas where build-up of the retardant had occurred. The findings from this more extensive inspection raised aircraft safety concerns[.]”

On this news, the price of Compass Minerals stock fell $3.00 per share, or 17.09%, to close at $14.55 on March 25, 2024. The next day, Compass Minerals stock fell a further $0.86 per share, or 5.9%, to close at $13.69.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

