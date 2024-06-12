RE Cost Seg Unveils New Website and Enhanced RECS App with Rapid Report

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RE Cost Seg, a leader in providing cost segregation studies for real estate investors, proudly announces the launch of its new website and the innovative RECS App for cost segregation study proposals. This launch marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to enhancing user experience and accessibility for real estate investors seeking to maximize their tax benefits.



In under two years, RE Cost Seg has rapidly established itself as a frontrunner in the cost segregation industry. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a team of over 40 seasoned professionals, the firm delivers streamlined and cost-effective reports that have already saved real estate investors over $250 million in taxes.

The new website features a user-friendly interface designed to provide educational content about the benefits and considerations involved in cost segregation studies . The highlight of the new platform is the RECS App, which allows property owners to quickly and easily obtain free, tailored proposals for cost segregation studies.

“We are excited to introduce our new website and the RECS App, which reflect our ongoing dedication to democratizing access to cost segregation studies. Our goal is to make these valuable tax-saving strategies available to a broader audience, from single-family and short-term rental owners to institutional investors and commercial property owners,” said Zac Prince, CEO of RE Cost Seg (@costsegzac).

Key Features of the New RE Cost Seg Website and RECS App:

Enhanced User Experience: A clean, intuitive design ensures easy navigation and quick access to essential information.

RECS App + Rapid Report: Property owners can now receive fast, free, and customized cost segregation proposals tailored to their specific needs. Qualified properties will now have the option to choose between Rapid Report and Fully Engineered study options.

Educational Resources: Comprehensive guides and articles to help users understand the advantages of cost segregation and how it can benefit their investment strategy.

Client Success Stories: Real-life case studies of how RE Cost Seg has helped clients achieve significant tax savings.

“We believe in the transformative power of technology to improve the efficiency and accessibility of cost segregation studies. Our new platform, along with the RECS App, is a testament to this belief, and we’re confident it will help more investors unlock the full potential of their real estate assets,” said Zac Prince.

About RE Cost Seg:

RE Cost Seg specializes in providing cost segregation studies that help real estate investors achieve significant tax savings through accelerated depreciation. The company’s expert team services a wide range of clients, including single-family, multifamily, commercial, and industrial property owners, as well as institutional real estate asset managers and developers.

For more information, visit our new website at RECostSeg.com or connect with us on Twitter @RECostSeg . If you’re an investment property owner, take advantage of our fast and free proposal service through the RECS app to see how much you could save.

SOURCE: RE Cost Seg

Media Contact: Logan Harper Director of Marketing press@recostseg.com