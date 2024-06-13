Tapping into Paradise: Golden Pearl's Vision for Bali Real Estate

Bali Family Development, Golden Pearl 1 BD apartment, Golden Pearl, Price: $252,000. With jacuzzi, 96 m2, Rental income 18%, Resale profit 40% 3BD apart-villa with pool, 507,3 m2, Golden Pearl. Rental Income 18%, Resale profit 40%

UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bali, often hailed as the "Island of Enchantment," stands as a tropical paradise that beckons countless travellers each year. Consequently, Bali's real estate sector thrives, presenting investors with a rare chance to embrace the island's allure and potential for expansion.

Why Bali?

In 2023, an astounding 5 million wanderers from across the globe flocked to Bali, enticed by its perpetual sunshine. With temperatures averaging 28-32°C and oceanic waters maintaining a balmy 26-27°C, Bali offers an eternal summer 365 days a year.

The island's natural wonders, including forests, waterfalls, rice fields, coastlines, and volcanoes, captivate explorers. Bali offers a wide range of activities, including surfing, trekking, snorkeling, diving, safaris, cultural festivities, and retreats. The level of luxury and service is comparable to popular destinations like Dubai.

Investing in Life

Bali real estate has become a popular option for individuals interested in vacation homes and investment opportunities. With lenient property regulations, reasonable price points, and the recent introduction of extended stay visas, procuring a villa in Bali feels more attainable. It's no surprise the Bali real estate market is on the rise, becoming even more enticing. Whether leasing out your property or relishing paradise yourself, investing in Bali real estate can prove prudent.

With notable rental returns in recent years, the trend of acquiring property in Bali has seen substantial growth. Bali attracts foreigners with its burgeoning economy and rapid development, suggesting that investing in Bali property today can yield greater returns in the future. The average return on investment in Bali property ranges from 10-18%. The real estate market in Bali faces scarcity due to limited land availability for development. Investing in Bali real estate, whether through leasing out properties or enjoying the paradise firsthand, can be highly beneficial.

Real estate in Bali boasts one of the highest yields globally. By comparison, the average real estate yield worldwide is 5%. The annual appreciation in real estate value in Bali ranges from 15–20%. Rental rates on the island witness an average annual increase of 15-20%. The average real estate occupancy rate throughout the year stands at 65-80%. Purchased real estate can be paid off within 5-6 years.

Forecasts indicate that the cost of renting property in Bali is set to increase by 30% by 2023, partly due to the resurgence of Chinese tourism on the island. Over the next 5 years, a minimum increase of 150% is anticipated for ready-made properties. The advantages of investing in Bali property far outweigh any drawbacks or potential complications. As a result, this period presents a favorable opportunity to consider investing in the country's real estate.

Discover Ubud: Gem of Bali

Ubud, with its serene atmosphere of healing and relaxation, is warmly regarded as the premier area to stay in Bali, offering countless reasons to visit regardless of travel motives or duration. There is a reason why the famous hotel chains such as Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons built their luxurious complexes here. Nestled in the heart of Bali, Ubud offers a glimpse into the enchanting Balinese way of life, away from the bustling tourist hubs. Boasting ornate temples, verdant rice paddies, and untamed jungles, Ubud truly encapsulates the essence of Bali. The famous US magazine Travel & Leisure ranked Ubud as 4th visited and one of the most interesting places in the world.

Located just 1.5 hours from the airport, Ubud beckons travelers seeking a luxurious escape from the southern beaches' hustle and bustle. Home to Bali's main attractions, including the Ubud Monkey Forest and the Agung Rai Museum of Art, Ubud offers a rich tapestry of local experiences, from art and culture to nature and wildlife. It's a must visit location by Bali for all tourists regardless of where they choose to stay.

Ubud offers the convenience of luxury resorts while allowing flexibility for day trips to Bali's cultural and natural wonders. Whether exploring ancient temples, snorkeling, hiking through jungles, or embarking on volcano treks, Ubud serves as the perfect base for immersive adventures. For the ultimate culinary journey, Ubud boasts a tantalizing array of dining options, with events like the Ubud Food Festival showcasing Balinese gastronomy at its finest.

Furthermore, Ubud's reputation as a center for healing adds to its allure. Derived from the word "Ubad," meaning medicine, Ubud offers spiritual inspiration and opportunities for Balinese traditional medicine, yoga, and massage. In essence, Ubud epitomizes sophistication, offering a plethora of activities and experiences for all. As one of the filming locations for "Eat, Pray, Love," Ubud exudes beauty and tranquility, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in its timeless charm and allure. Prices for real estate in Ubud are higher than in other areas due to high demand among tourists, investors and people who consider Bali as a second home. In this regard, high quality real estate in the area is a real rarity.

Golden Pearl: Crafting Dreams into Reality

Founded by entrepreneur Ilia Siniak, Golden Pearl spearheads Bali’s real estate evolution. The company specializes in crafting properties that seamlessly meld Bali's natural splendor with contemporary luxury. Signature projects like the pioneering Golden Pearl apart-villas and the serene Puri Sidem villas epitomize a commitment to quality, sustainability, and the essence of Balinese allure.

Golden Pearl doesn't merely construct residences; it curates lifestyles that embody Bali's essence. Golden Pearl offers more than just living spaces; it's a lifestyle sanctuary with a spa, fine dining restaurant, collaborative workspace, cutting-edge gym, and children's enclave.

Two signature projects are already on offer. Bali's first-ever apart-villas, embodying futuristic architecture with unparalleled luxury. The collection comprises 1, 2, 3-bedroom apart-villas with private pools and 24 sophisticated 1-bedroom apartments, each boasting its own jacuzzi and access to an expansive communal pool.

An extraordinary 1, 2, 3-Bedroom Villa Complex with private pools & jacuzzis in Bali’s most sacred locale - Campuhan Ridge Walk. The uniqueness of this complex lies in its construction on a slope, adhering to global construction and safety standards, allowing all residents to savor breathtaking vistas of the jungle and Bali's celestial expanse.

