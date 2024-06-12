Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market to rise up to the USD 145.9 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 11.2%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global refurbished and used mobile phones market was estimated at $52 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $145.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Rise in consumer dependency on smartphone devices globally and the increase in the number of companies providing EMI options for phones drive the growth of the global Refurbished and used mobile phones market. By type, the used phone segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the demand for iPods and old phones. In general, the demand is evident to be high as the demand for smartphones has significantly increased with the shift of work and education on an online basis. Refurbished smartphones are handsets owned by someone else and then have been restored and sold in working condition by a reseller.

On the other end, acceptance of refurbished items will help create employment opportunities for more technicians and engineers. It will also present the opportunity for small businesses to expand. Such developments helped the growth of the refurbished and used mobile phones market during Covid-19 period.

The global refurbished and used mobile phones market is analyzed across type, price range, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global Refurbished and used mobile phones market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global refurbished and used mobile phones market report include Apple Inc., Amazon, Samsung, Verizon Communications, Inc, Cashify, Walmart, eBay, Paytm, Huawei, and AT&T Inc.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

