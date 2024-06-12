INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Malibu Boats

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Malibu Boats, Inc. (“Malibu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MBUU) and reminds investors of the June 28, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



The Malibu class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Malibu Boats engaged in an “elaborate scheme to over manufacture and pump nearly $100 million of its highest priced, highest margin, slow moving boat inventory into fifteen Tommy’s dealerships”; (2) that, as a result, the Company artificially inflated Malibu’s sales performance, market share, and stock value; (3) that the Company was withholding certain incentives and rebates from its dealers; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced substantial risk of litigation from one of its top dealers, Tommy’s; (5) that the Company’s CEO departed due to this role in this scheme; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On April 11, 2024, Malibu disclosed that a complaint had been filed against the Company alleging that it had breached its obligations under dealerships agreements with Tommy's Boats, and engaged in a scheme to over manufacture and pump nearly $100 million of its highest priced, highest margin, slow moving boat inventory into fifteen Tommy's Boats dealerships in order to artificially inflate Malibu's sales performance.

On this news, Malibu's stock price fell $3.34, or 8%, to close at $38.48 per share on April 12, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

