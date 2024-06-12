Turntide Technologies Announces New CEO

Sunnyvale, CA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies, a trailblazer in breakthrough sustainable transportation energy solutions including electric motors, power electronics and energy storage, has announced the appointment of Steve Hornyak as President and Chief Executive Officer. Steve is assuming the position from former CEO and Turntide Technologies founder Ryan Morris who remains with the company in an advisory role.



“As an innovator and pioneer in electric platforms for the transportation markets, Turntide has the unique opportunity to provide breakthrough solutions that are beneficial to the environment as well as our customers' bottom line.” said Hornyak. “I am thrilled to join the team and look forward to building on the strong foundation of products and customers to accelerate Turntide’s business.”



Steve is a highly experienced C-suite executive who has a strong track record in delivering business growth in the technology and software industries. His career accomplishments include raising more than $2bn from public and private investors as an active executive or CEO for seven companies, leading two successful IPOs. His focus on revenue growth and product leadership has resulted in significantly growing revenues at six companies to $50m-$350m while building world-class organizations from start-up to 500+ employees.



Most recently Steve was Chief Commercial Officer and Acting CEO at electric commercial vehicle producer Brightdrop, which is part of General Motors (GM), leading a team that had the fastest-ever GM product to market and is projected to be one of the fastest start-up companies to reach $1B in revenue in US history.



Steve’s broad business and sustainable tech-focused experience perfectly aligns with Turntide’s strategy to develop advanced technologies to decarbonize industries and create a cleaner future through innovation.



Turntide is at the forefront of addressing the pivotal areas critical for global decarbonization. To complement its existing suite of products, which includes motors, drives and inverters, Turntide maintains a consistent R&D program to bring new innovations to market. Its Next Generation Axial Flux Motors, a high torque density, cost-effective range that will bring revolutionary performance and sustainability to a wide variety of e-Motor applications is on the forefront of such innovation.

