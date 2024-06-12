Slalom’s Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Targets Approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative

SEATTLE, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved its near-term greenhouse gas emission (GHG) reduction targets. The SBTi is a global initiative that aligns with the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement - to reduce the impacts of GHGs on human society and nature. Slalom commits to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 46.2% and reducing scope 3 GHG emissions by 55% per FTE by 2030 from a 2019 base year.



“At Slalom, we hold ourselves accountable for the commitments we make regarding our people, our communities, and our planet,” said Kristine Santa-Coloma Rohls, Slalom’s Chief People Officer. “Having our climate action targets validated by SBTi is another step on our journey. We now have a credible target, aligned to science, to manage and measure against, and transparently communicate with our stakeholders.”

The SBTi’s Target Validation Team has classified Slalom’s scope 1 and 2 target ambition and has determined that it is in line with a 1.5°C trajectory.

“At the core of our growth strategy lies a deep-seated commitment to climate action. Through collaboration and partnership with our customers and vendors, we’re determined to drive change and pave the way towards a sustainable future and better tomorrows for all,” said Tony Rojas, Slalom President and board co-sponsor for sustainability initiatives.

For more information on Slalom’s environmental commitments, please visit slalom.com/us/en/who-we-are/environmental-impact or contact sustainabilityandimpact@slalom.com.

For press inquiries only, please contact press @ slalom.com

About Slalom

Slalom is a next-generation professional services company creating value at the intersection of business, technology, and humanity. With our fiercely human approach, we deeply understand our customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by over 700 technology partners, our nearly 12,000 team members in eight countries and 49 offices help people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We’re honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For nine years running. Learn more at slalom.com.