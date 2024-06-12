Mark Cuban Foundation and ThoughtSpot Bring AI Bootcamp to Palo Alto Teens

Applications for camp that offers free world-class AI education to help prepare students for latest tech evolution are now open

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with ThoughtSpot , the AI-Powered Analytics Company, is bringing the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in Mountain View. With a custom and highly-relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.



These AI bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in grades 9-12 with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend. Over the course of three half-days, students will learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Students also learn how to utilize ChatGPT via tailored inputs and use Microsoft's cloud computing tools to build their own AI applications.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with ThoughtSpot, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place at ThoughtSpot’s offices in Mountain View, California on November 2nd, 9th, and 16th is hosted and staffed by ThoughtSpot. ThoughtSpot is the AI-Powered Analytics company that empowers everyone in an organization to ask data questions in natural language, get AI-powered answers and insights, and take action.

ThoughtSpot is one of 25+ host companies selected to host camps across the US, and this is the fourth year that ThoughtSpot is a host company.

“The whole world is on a learning curve for AI and generative AI, as these technologies are changing the way we work, play, and live. Just as mathematics or literacy are fundamental, AI literacy needs to become a cornerstone for ensuring responsible use of this powerful tool, and it starts as early as elementary school. ThoughtSpot is a proud partner of Mark Cuban AI bootcamps, as we come together to support teenagers in their journey with data and AI, and help shape their interest and knowledge in the latest technology, its promises and its potential pitfalls. Data and AI will be the bedrock of nearly every job of the future, from athletes to astronauts, fashion designers to filmmakers, and this program helps close gaps in access to STEM education and showing adolescents that it’s a doorway to a career in anything,” said Cindi Howson, Chief Data Strategy Officer at ThoughtSpot.

Applications for the bootcamp are now open at: markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

Media contact:

Bishop.wash@markcubanai.org

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .