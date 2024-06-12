GitLab Announces Expanded Integrations with Google Cloud to Elevate the Developer Experience

Providing joint customers faster, more secure software delivery with streamlined authentication, automated CI/CD, and a unified data plane across GitLab and Google Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc. , ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced the public beta of expanded integrations with Google Cloud that will help developers work more effectively, quickly, and productively.



The integrations combine GitLab's comprehensive DevSecOps platform capabilities, including source code management, planning, CI/CD workflow, and advanced security and compliance with Google Identity Access Management, Workload Identity Federation, Google Cloud Artifact Registry, and Google Compute Engine.

From the GitLab platform, joint customers have complete visibility across the entire software development lifecycle, including integrated Google Cloud services, without context switching between systems.

Key customer benefits of the integrations include:

Streamlined authentication: Integrating GitLab with Google Identity Access Management and Workload Identity Federation provides customers with centralized authentication and identity management through their existing identity providers to help decrease the risk associated with service account keys and minimize management overhead for rotating keys.

Integrating GitLab with Google Identity Access Management and Workload Identity Federation provides customers with centralized authentication and identity management through their existing identity providers to help decrease the risk associated with service account keys and minimize management overhead for rotating keys. Faster application deployment to Google Cloud: Automating CI/CD with GitLab runner configuration automation and a library of Google Cloud Services components in GitLab’s CI/CD catalog enables customers to simplify pipeline deployment from within GitLab.

Automating CI/CD with GitLab runner configuration automation and a library of Google Cloud Services components in GitLab’s CI/CD catalog enables customers to simplify pipeline deployment from within GitLab. Improved developer experience: Providing complete visibility into the software delivery process with a unified data plane to help minimize context switching and improve developer productivity. Customers can view their images in Google Artifact Registry repositories from within GitLab, giving them full traceability of their build artifacts across GitLab and Google Cloud.



For more information, join the upcoming webinar or read the blog .

Supporting Quotes:

“The streamlined authentication features now available between GitLab and Google Cloud Platform have a positive impact on the operational cost of being a security-first DevSecOps organization,” said James Manos, Landis+Gyr, Senior Director, Enterprise Architect. “By leveraging Workload Identity Federation now packaged into the GitLab platform, Landis+Gyr can retire the custom solution that has been in place, leading to reduced maintenance costs and stronger alignment with Google Cloud.”

"The partnership between GitLab and Google Cloud has the potential to significantly reduce our team's cognitive load and overhead,” said Andrew Tate, Rightmove, Head of Technology Operations. “Integrated authentication for deployments would enhance our security posture and reduce management overhead for rotating keys. Runners are the foundation of all CI/CD jobs, and it is important that they are sized correctly and kept up-to-date. With GitLab’s help managing the runners, the Rightmove team can focus on higher value initiatives.”

“Google Cloud offers developers the choice, capability, and security to work effectively and productively at every step of the software development lifecycle,” said Gabe Monroy, Google Cloud, VP, Developer Experience. “The expanded availability of these integrations between Google Cloud and GitLab brings more capabilities for developers in each of these critical areas, including full visibility into performance metrics, security and compliance policies, and insights across the application development lifecycle without context switching between multiple systems.”

“Together, GitLab and Google Cloud are enabling organizations to remove silos, measure and optimize performance, meet security and compliance standards, and boost productivity and efficiency,” said Emilio Salvador, GitLab, VP, Strategy and Developer Relations. “By providing complete visibility across software development workflows, we are empowering joint customers to ship secure software faster while delivering a great developer experience.”

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.