Lincoln Tech’s NADC Donates Diesel Engines to Area Schools

Nashville, TN, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proudly serving the community for more than 100 years, Lincoln Tech's NADC understands the importance of supporting future skilled technicians throughout all stages of their education. As part of their commitment to student success, the campus recently donated a series of diesel engines to local area high schools.

With more than 240,000 openings for diesel & truck technicians projected across the country by 2032*, Lincoln Tech’s NADC is proud to help promote the industry as an exciting, rewarding career path for students looking to build in-demand skills.

“It’s a privilege to be able to assist schools in our area and enhance their diesel technology programs,” says Brent Jenkins, President of Lincoln Tech’s NADC campus. “With such high demand for technicians in the industry – not only nationwide but right here in Tennessee – we all need to support one another in growing the overall workforce. These engines will go to good use in their new locations, and it’s exciting to know many future diesel techs will build hands-on skills using this equipment.”

Hickman County High School and East Hickman County High School each received two rebranded 1,000-lb. CAT engines, valued at $20,000 each. “Receiving this type of donation from Lincoln Tech will improve our ability to expose our students to the latest technology they will see in the workforce,” says Todd Collins, an Automotive instructor at East Hickman County High School. “Without these types of donations, our program is limited in what we are able to expose our students to.”

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) also received engines for its campuses in Nashville and Hartsville. TCAT-Nashville Diesel Instructor Marshall “Pat” Dillard is a 1973 graduate of Lincoln Tech’s NADC and a former Lincoln Tech instructor. While at Lincoln Tech in 2007, Dillard helped launch the campus’ Heavy Equipment Maintenance program. He notes that TCAT just received certification through the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Foundation, and Lincoln’s donation will play a key role in expanding the hands-on experience students will receive.

Houston County High School, which also received a donated engine, is one of several schools across the region to graduate students who have then gone on to earn credentials at Lincoln Tech’s NADC.

As one of the country’s leading destinations for diesel industry career training, the Nashville campus is home to the Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI). In addition to the Diesel & Truck Service Technology program, the campus also provides career training for the automotive, collision repair, heavy equipment, and welding industries.

*Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2022-2032 and are current as of June 7, 2024.

