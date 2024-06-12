Varonis Announces Industry-First Automated Remediation to Prevent Data Exposure in AWS

The DSPM leader expands AWS data security offering with new features to automatically find and fix critical misconfigurations, remove identity-related risks, and eliminate public data exposure

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced new capabilities to automatically and continuously strengthen data security posture and prevent data breaches across AWS.



Cloud providers give organizations the flexibility and power to create and proliferate cloud data workloads faster than ever. But flexibility breeds risk. Understaffed security teams are inundated with data security issues that must be reviewed and resolved one by one. This slow and manual process creates a needlessly large vulnerability window for attackers to exploit.

Varonis' new remediation capabilities create a self-securing AWS environment that keeps pace with rapid data growth and developer agility. With little to no effort, security teams can block public access to sensitive S3 buckets, remove stale users and roles, and delete inactive access keys. Varonis' intelligent automation focuses on actions with high-security value and zero business impact.

"Too many companies have been burned by exposed S3 buckets, compromised identities, and shadow databases," said Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci. "Varonis is the only company with a unified data security solution that will find and automatically fix a wide array of data security issues across an organization's entire data estate — from IaaS to PaaS to SaaS."

Varonis' automated remediation for AWS builds on the success of similar functionality for platforms such as Microsoft 365, Google, Box , and Salesforce .

Varonis also expanded its ability to uncover shadow databases, snapshots, backups, and data dumps in EBS volumes and introduced coverage for Amazon Redshift. These features are available now in the Varonis Data Security Platform.

Try Varonis for AWS: Available on the AWS Marketplace , the Varonis Data Security Platform helps security teams continuously monitor and improve their data security posture in real time.

