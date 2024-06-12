Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,044 in the last 365 days.

Resaiki Interiors Designs Vibrant, Innovative Learning Spaces at D.Y. Patil School of Design, Pune

Resaiki transforms D.Y. Patil School of Design's Pune campus with vibrant colors, materials, and textures for an engaging learning environment.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resaiki, a leading architectural and interior design practice, has reimagined the D.Y. Patil School of Design’s campus in Pune, demonstrating the power of colors, materials, and textures to create stimulating and engaging learning environments.

The D.Y. Patil Group, known for its extensive network of educational institutions, envisioned a vibrant space for the School of Design (SOD) in Pune. The 16,000-square-foot ground floor has been transformed into an exclusive space for the design college, moving away from sterile white walls and cookie-cutter layouts to embrace a kaleidoscope of hues.

Every detail of the design has been meticulously planned to ensure optimal space utilization. The ground floor features multiple classrooms, each accommodating 30 students, dedicated to various design streams including multimedia, UX design, interior design, fashion design, and product design.

The design concept at the D.Y. Patil School of Design goes beyond mere aesthetics. Each space tells a distinct story, from the fiery orange of the Fashion Lab that fuels creative combustion, to the refreshing lime green of the CAD Lab that sparks digital innovation. These colors aren't just backdrops but catalysts for expression, pushing the boundaries of design.

Signage at the campus becomes an art form, with color-coded strips integrated into the walls guiding students and visitors, transforming mere directions into a playful design intervention. The ceilings add their share of flair through materials like repurposed PVC pipes and perforated mesh panels.

Flexibility is another key feature of the design school, with moveable furniture and open layouts that morph to fit any design challenge, whether a collaborative brainstorm or an intimate critique. From the versatile auditorium to the welcoming reception area, every space fosters interaction and collaboration, breaking down barriers between disciplines and nurturing a vibrant design family.

The D.Y. Patil School of Design is more than just a building; it's a statement that design education should be bold, inspiring, and brimming with life through the power of color, innovation, and community.


PROJECT INFORMATION

Typology: Educational Institution

Name of Project: School of Design, Pune

Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Name of Client’s Firm: DR. D. Y. PATIL VIDYAPEETH, PUNE

Principal Architect: Mrs.Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal

Site Area : 16000 SF

Built-Up Area : 18000 SF


About the firm -

Resaiki Interiors and Architecture Design Studio

Resaiki is an architecture and interior design practice focused on creating spaces that augment the human experience by elevating one’s five senses. The firm excels in contemporary and luxury designs powered by new-age technologies and advanced design solutions. With an extensive portfolio of 100+ projects in 7+ cities, the practice is driven by psychology and aims to strike a balance between luxury and spirituality.


Links-

Website: https://resaiki.com/

Resaiki LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/resaiki/

Kuntal’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kuntal-vyas-aggarwal-176207225/

Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal
Resaiki Interiors and Architecture Design Studio
media@resaiki.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Resaiki Interiors Designs Vibrant, Innovative Learning Spaces at D.Y. Patil School of Design, Pune

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more