Integra Becomes First Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner in Italy

Integra S.R.L. to Help Utilities and Cities in Italy Enhance their Grid Infrastructure with Itron’s Solutions

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced that Integra S.R.L. (Integra), a water, electricity, heat and gas supplier in Italy, Switzerland and Albania, has officially joined the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program and is Itron’s first channel partner in Italy. The Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program hosts an array of unique suppliers worldwide. With the addition of Integra, more utilities and cities in Italy can enhance their grid infrastructure with Itron's solutions and establish a strong local business relationship.

The Itron channel partner program extends the reach of Itron’s solutions by empowering trusted, skilled channel partners with the tools, training and technology to deliver results. As the first Itron channel partner in Italy, Integra will collaborate with local utilities and cities to enhance their purchasing experience with these benefits:

Proximity and Accessibility – Working with a local Itron distributor helps to shorten delivery times, reduce shipping costs and streamline the overall purchasing process. As an industry expert, Integra is readily available to provide technical assistance and offer personalized recommendations to enhance grid reliability.

– Working with a local Itron distributor helps to shorten delivery times, reduce shipping costs and streamline the overall purchasing process. As an industry expert, Integra is readily available to provide technical assistance and offer personalized recommendations to enhance grid reliability. Value-added Services – Integra provides a range of value-added services including but not limited to installation assistance, maintenance support and continuous after-sales service. These services streamline the Itron customer deployment experience and help to maximize the long-term benefits from the solutions.

– Integra provides a range of value-added services including but not limited to installation assistance, maintenance support and continuous after-sales service. These services streamline the Itron customer deployment experience and help to maximize the long-term benefits from the solutions. Strong Local Business Relationships – Centralized to the Italian region, Integra can establish a close connection to the Itron customer. Establishing this localized connection provides the foundation to support future product deployments and ongoing product support.



Among the Itron products and solutions that Integra offers are devices, automated meter reading systems, advanced metering infrastructure and management systems for heating and cooling; automated meter reading systems for water; and electricity and gas devices.

“As the first Itron distributor in Italy, we are thrilled to help expand access to Itron’s industry-leading solutions throughout the country and deliver smart solutions for utilities and municipalities,” said Massimo Carbone, CEO of Integra. “Providing local support to Itron customers in Italy, we position ourselves as Itron subject matter experts and can offer value-added services. Leveraging the partner program, Integra can stay up-to-date on Itron’s portfolio with flexible trainings to adapt to our business needs and to deliver smart solutions.”

“The Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program provides ongoing training, development and certification and support. We are excited to be expanding our program and welcome Integra as we enable them to grow their business by leveraging Itron’s portfolio, brand and leadership position,” said Gregory Raby, EMEA Channel Partner Leader at Itron. “At Itron, we continuously seek collaborations and partnerships that contribute to the success of our customers and create a more resourceful world. By collaborating with Integra, we will do just that and better support our customers in Italy.”

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com .

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Nathalie Viallix

Field Marketing Manager, EMEA

PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.