David Frangioni Announces Auction of Iconic Drum Kits / Appears on Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Frangioni, a multi-platinum, award-winning musician, technologist, and CEO of Modern Drummer, has partnered with Goldin, the premier marketplace for collectibles, to present an extraordinary auction of iconic drum kits and other rare memorabilia. This exclusive event offers collectors and music enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a piece of rock history.
This auction is up now, through Saturday, 6/15/24. More to come.
David Frangioni is renowned for his extensive contributions to the music and technology industries. He has collaborated with legends such as Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, Ringo Starr, and Kiss. As a pioneer in audio engineering and digital recording technologies, David has left an indelible mark on the industry. His passion for drumming and technology has culminated in this unique auction, showcasing some of the most legendary drum kits in rock history. His passion for collecting is no different as he has amassed a treasure trove from his years in the music industry.
Auction Highlights:
1. One-of-One 1973 Neal Smith Billion Dollar Babies Tour Premier Mirror Ball Drum Kit:
o Played by Neal Smith of the Alice Cooper Band during the groundbreaking 1973 Billion Dollar Babies Tour.
o This custom-wrapped, 18-piece Premier drum kit includes two kick drums, three floor toms, six rack toms, six stand toms, and a chrome Premier snare.
2. One-of-One 1977-78 Joe Stefko Meat Loaf "Bat Out of Hell" World Tour Drum Kit:
o Created by Slingerland Drum Company for Joe Stefko, this 10-piece kit was used on the original "Bat Out of Hell" tours.
o Features deep toms and a custom drum head with iconic artwork.
3. One-of-One 1994 Frank Beard ZZ Top Tour Prototype Snare Drum:
o A glow-in-the-dark prototype snare used by Frank Beard, the legendary drummer of ZZ Top.
4. Bun E. Carlos Personally-Owned Blue Oyster Pearl Ludwig Snare Drum:
o Owned by Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
David Frangioni's private Modern Drummer Hall of Fame Museum, known for its exclusive collection of iconic drum kits, has provided some of the content for this auction. This is a unique chance to acquire historically significant instruments played by some of the greatest drummers in the game.
The auction items were featured on the second season of Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch – David Amerman (“12-Pack” from I Love New York) supervised the intake of the items, as he was a drummer prior to his work at Goldin. “Filming with David Frangioni at his museum was a surreal experience,” he says. “I was looking forward to coming down to Florida when I first learned of the collection of drum kits and am so grateful that I was given the opportunity to not only see the museum in person but to also have the opportunity to play on the kit Alex Van Halen played on tour. Van Halen is one of my brother’s all-time favorite bands and I grew up listening to them. I’m also very fortunate that our journey together is only beginning with the reality show and continues to grow as we begin to auction off these historic drum kits!”
Goldin, with its impeccable reputation and millions of customers globally, is the perfect partner for this event. With over $2 billion in collectibles sold, Goldin is dedicated to providing a top-tier auction experience that educates and satisfies collectors.
About David Frangioni: David Frangioni is a multi-faceted music industry veteran with expertise ranging from drumming and producing to immersive audio engineering and technology innovation. As the CEO of Modern Drummer, he continues to influence the drumming community worldwide. His best-selling book, CRASH, showcases iconic drum sets and the drummers who made them famous.
About Goldin: Goldin is the leading destination for collectors, known for its unparalleled service and expertise in the collectibles market. With a mission to educate and satisfy collectors, Goldin continues to set the standard for quality and integrity in auctions.
