Genesis Research Group Announces Participation of CEO David W. Miller in New ITN Business Healthcare Program

Renowned broadcaster Alice Beer interviewing Genesis Research Group CEO David W. Miller Alice Beer and David W. Miller in the ITN Business studio

David Miller of Genesis Research Group features in ITN Business' 'Advancing Healthcare' program for its ‘innovate differently’ approach to research partnerships

We are excited to have been invited to represent the work of research organizations and show how we continue to innovate differently through our agile FIT engagement model and tech-enabled solutions.” — David W. Miller, CEO, Genesis Research Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Research Group, a pioneer of tech-enabled real-world evidence (RWE), health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and market access services, announces the participation of its CEO David W. Miller in an ITN Business program on advancing healthcare. The program highlights the company’s Flexible Integrated Team (FIT) engagement model and provides insights into how such innovative approaches and advanced technology are boosting efficiencies and accelerating patient access to optimal care.

David W. Miller’s interview by leading broadcaster Alice Beer will be showcased in Advancing Healthcare, set to premiere on 12 and 13 June 2024 at the NHS ConfedExpo in Manchester, UK. This insightful program delves into the future of healthcare through the lens of innovation, preventative thinking, data-driven health solutions, and collaborative efforts. Other leading industry figures featured include NHS Confederation CEO Matthew Taylor, NHS Supply Chain CEO Andrew New, and, in an extended edition from July, Susan Rienow, President of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI). The program, which features key industry and news-style reports along with sponsored editorial profiles, will showcase Genesis Research Group’s innovative approach to agile, tech-enabled research partnerships and both its stakeholder insight platform, RPR, and its AI-powered evidence synthesis services.

David Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Research Group, said: "We are excited to have been invited to represent the essential work of research organizations, and to show how Genesis Research Group continues to innovate differently through our agile FIT engagement model and tech-enabled solutions. The program is an excellent platform on which to highlight our commitment to integrating innovation, stakeholder insights, and scientifically rigorous expertise to better inform decision-making and improve patient outcomes.”

You can watch the program on Genesis Research Group’s website at: www.genesisrg.com/ITN