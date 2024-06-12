Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,042 in the last 365 days.

Genesis Research Group Announces Participation of CEO David W. Miller in New ITN Business Healthcare Program

Alice Beer interviewing Genesis Research Group CEO David W. Miller

Renowned broadcaster Alice Beer interviewing Genesis Research Group CEO David W. Miller

Alice Beer and David W. Miller in the ITN Business studio, complete with cameras and staff

Alice Beer and David W. Miller in the ITN Business studio

David Miller of Genesis Research Group features in ITN Business' 'Advancing Healthcare' program for its ‘innovate differently’ approach to research partnerships

We are excited to have been invited to represent the work of research organizations and show how we continue to innovate differently through our agile FIT engagement model and tech-enabled solutions.”
— David W. Miller, CEO, Genesis Research Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Research Group, a pioneer of tech-enabled real-world evidence (RWE), health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and market access services, announces the participation of its CEO David W. Miller in an ITN Business program on advancing healthcare. The program highlights the company’s Flexible Integrated Team (FIT) engagement model and provides insights into how such innovative approaches and advanced technology are boosting efficiencies and accelerating patient access to optimal care.

David W. Miller’s interview by leading broadcaster Alice Beer will be showcased in Advancing Healthcare, set to premiere on 12 and 13 June 2024 at the NHS ConfedExpo in Manchester, UK. This insightful program delves into the future of healthcare through the lens of innovation, preventative thinking, data-driven health solutions, and collaborative efforts. Other leading industry figures featured include NHS Confederation CEO Matthew Taylor, NHS Supply Chain CEO Andrew New, and, in an extended edition from July, Susan Rienow, President of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI). The program, which features key industry and news-style reports along with sponsored editorial profiles, will showcase Genesis Research Group’s innovative approach to agile, tech-enabled research partnerships and both its stakeholder insight platform, RPR, and its AI-powered evidence synthesis services.

David Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Research Group, said: "We are excited to have been invited to represent the essential work of research organizations, and to show how Genesis Research Group continues to innovate differently through our agile FIT engagement model and tech-enabled solutions. The program is an excellent platform on which to highlight our commitment to integrating innovation, stakeholder insights, and scientifically rigorous expertise to better inform decision-making and improve patient outcomes.”

You can watch the program on Genesis Research Group’s website at: www.genesisrg.com/ITN

Richard Chumbley
Genesis Research Group
richard.chumbley@genesisrg.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Genesis Research Group Announces Participation of CEO David W. Miller in New ITN Business Healthcare Program

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more