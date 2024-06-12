Hà Nội to hold dialogue with foreign invested businesses

VIETNAM, June 12 - HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee will organise a conference to open up a dialogue with foreign investment enterprises in August this year.

The conference will draw in about 150-200 delegates, aiming to discuss issues and remove obstacles for foreign-invested enterprises and foreign investors in the city.

It will also create opportunities to meet and exchange contacts between businesses, foreign investors and the city's State management agencies, while at the same time providing more information on preferential mechanisms and policies for foreign businesses and investors to attract investment and expand production and business.

According to the Hà Nội Department of Statistics, the capital city issued certificates to 3,248 newly established businesses last month. Registered capital reached VNĐ28.2 trillion (US$1.15 billion).

The city has issued certificates to 12,900 newly-established businesses with registered capital of VNĐ124.3 trillion in the first five months of the year, a decrease of 2 per cent in the number of businesses and a decrease of 3.5 per cent in the registered capital compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, up to 5,400 businesses reopened, up 18.5 per cent year-on-year; nearly 16,200 businesses registered to temporarily suspend operations, up 29.4 per cent; and 1,700 enterprises dissolved, up 14.8 per cent. — VNS