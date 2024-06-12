La Rosa Recruits High-Performing Real Estate Brokerage Team for Expansion in Florida

The Team Combined has Closed More than 425 Transactions and Exceeded $100 Million in Sales in Past 12 Months

Celebration, FL, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced the addition of four exceptional team leaders: Jose Couvertie, Maritza Hernandez, Oscar Hernandez and Karla Cesin. This high-performing group has collectively closed over 425 transactions and achieved sales exceeding $100 million in the past 12 months, underscoring their expertise and commitment to excellence in the real estate industry.

In addition to their impressive sales accomplishments, these leaders have previously built an organization of 1,345 agents within just 18 months with a local competitor, all under a much more complex revenue share model. The Company believes that their ability to excel in such a challenging environment highlights their exceptional leadership and strategic vision. At La Rosa, they intend to not only match what they have done over the last 18 months but to also surpass this type of growth because of the model La Rosa offers.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Jose Couvertie, Maritza Hernandez, Oscar Hernandez and Karla Cesin to the La Rosa family. Their impressive track record and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values and vision for growth. We believe that this marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy in Florida. The addition of these team leaders is expected to enhance La Rosa’s market presence in Central Florida, leveraging the group's strong network and proven success in the real estate market. We believe that by integrating their expertise with our innovative technology and agent-centric approach we will be able to provide unparalleled service to clients and drive significant growth.”

Jose Couvertie, stated, “Myself and three of my top leaders have joined La Rosa because of their implementation of a much more agent-friendly revenue share model. We believe this innovative approach will disrupt existing revenue share models in the real estate industry. It creates the opportunity for agents to immediately earn revenue with no restrictions compared to other plans. La Rosa's model is transparent and easy to understand, is more agent-centric, and offers unparalleled opportunities for agents to thrive and succeed in the competitive real estate market. La Rosa also has a unique company culture unlike anywhere we have ever seen. Together, by prioritizing the needs and success of our agents, by joining La Rosa we are creating an environment where they can excel and achieve their professional goals, all within a supportive and collaborative community."

La Rosa’s commitment to an agent-centric approach and its unique company culture aligns perfectly with the values and vision of these new leaders. By fostering a culture that emphasizes support, collaboration, and growth, La Rosa aims to set the standard for excellence in the real estate industry.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 22 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, and Georgia. The Company also has 15 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and two affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

