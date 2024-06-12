Chuck E. Cheese and Zigazoo Announce Talent Contest

Family friendly entertainment brands team up to Make Kids Stars

IRVING, Texas, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese , the No. 1 global family entertainment brand and Zigazoo, a kidSAFE COPPA-certified and Common Sense Media that offers a social yet safe place for children to be online, announced the launch of a first-ever “Star Showcase”. The dance challenges launched weekly give kids a fun opportunity to flaunt their one-of-a-kind talents and snag a spot on the big screens at nearly 500 Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout the U.S. this summer.



Kids and parents can hop onto the Zigazoo social platform, where safety and positivity are top priority, and create videos, win prizes and make friends. Once on the platform, kids and families will find a treasure trove of fun challenges waiting for them from Chuck E. and friends. From dance-offs to epic sing-alongs, re-mixes with DJ Munch and everything in between, there's a challenge for every kind of superstar-in-the-making. The challenges will be happening through Sept. 22 and five winners will be selected for every challenge.

But the fun doesn't stop there! The lucky winners will not only see themselves shimmering in the spotlight on Chuck E. Cheese jumbo screens but will also score a BONUS Summer Fun Pass – granting them two months of unlimited Chuck E. Cheese fun, special discounts, and exclusive passholder perks at every fun center across the country! Its an exciting time at Chuck E. Cheese as the brand is currently celebrating a significant modernization across all fun centers in the U.S.

As part of a $350 million investment, the experience at America’s favorite family entertainment center now includes: new entertainment, including large-format video walls and screens for an immersive experience with Chuck E. Cheese and friends, interactive dance floors for playing and dancing, over 5,000 screens in U.S. and Canada locations playing original, family-friendly content, more than 12,300 new games, new trampoline zones opening every week, and so much more.

Chuck E. Cheese and Zigazoo will be making this summer one to remember – one star at a time! For kids ready to step into the limelight, and with parents’ permission, can visit Chuck E. Cheese's Star Showcase for all the details.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. As the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, Chuck E. Cheese continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

