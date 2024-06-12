Huge Unveils the Next Wave of Intelligent Experiences

New client projects and executive hires announced

New York, NY, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huge, the design and innovation company under Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), announced that for the first time in the company’s history, 25 percent of its projects contain AI components. Recent work includes projects with Google, Hublot and newly announced client, Darling Ingredients.

“For 25 years, Huge has excelled at knowing what’s next in technology and helping clients navigate new frontiers to design beautiful, human-centric experiences that unlock growth,” said Lisa De Bonis, Chief Executive Officer at Huge. “Today, we’re doing the same with AI. Leveraging its power to elevate what we build and how we build industry-defining experiences.”

The Next Wave of Intelligent Experiences

Huge’s growing AI project roster underscores the company’s commitment to shaping the future of intelligent experiences (IX). By leveraging AI and other emerging technologies, Huge is creating personalized, contextual and intent-aware digital experiences.

Newly announced IX work includes:

Darling Ingredients : Huge launched a new flagship digital experience using a wealth of imagery created entirely by AI to deliver both production efficiencies and brand elevation.

: Huge launched a new flagship digital experience using a wealth of imagery created entirely by AI to deliver both production efficiencies and brand elevation. Google : Huge is enhancing Google’s Keyword blog and news site with AI to make Google product news and tips more accessible, saving time and adding value for readers.

: Huge is enhancing Google’s Keyword blog and news site with AI to make Google product news and tips more accessible, saving time and adding value for readers. Hublot: Huge is developing the first “Luxury AI” prototype to deliver highly personalized, white-glove experiences aimed at increasing customer lifetime value.

Driving the Next Wave of Intelligent Experiences

To further advance Huge’s capabilities in AI-powered design, emerging tech and design innovation, Huge has hired an impressive lineup of new executive talent.

Chief Creative Officer: Ez Blaine – Ez’s exceptional career at the leading edge of brand and digital design spans agencies TBWA, AKQA and R/GA, as well as in-house leadership roles at Apple, Sonos and Tidal.

– Ez’s exceptional career at the leading edge of brand and digital design spans agencies TBWA, AKQA and R/GA, as well as in-house leadership roles at Apple, Sonos and Tidal. Chief Technology Officer: Marc Maleh – Marc rejoins Huge from Valtech, bringing more than 20 years of expertise in creative technology across generative AI, extended reality and experiential design.

– Marc rejoins Huge from Valtech, bringing more than 20 years of expertise in creative technology across generative AI, extended reality and experiential design. Executive Creative Director: Jade Tomlin – Jade joins from AKQA London to serve as creative lead on Huge’s Google account. The account recently won three Webby Awards and continues to pioneer the use of AI in high-impact experiences.

Additionally, Kieron Leppard has been promoted to Global Head of Experience Design to drive the company’s UX, CX, Innovation and Sustainability practices, reporting to the new CCO.

The new team will report to Chidi Achara, Chief Product Officer at Huge, who joined in February.

“It’s fair to say the future of digital — whether websites, apps or experiential — will be conversational and human-like. Brands that don’t embrace this reality risk being left behind. At Huge, we’re assembling best-in-class talent, tools and templates to enable our clients to win in the age of AI and emerging tech,” said Achara.

To learn more about Huge’s work, visit www.hugeinc.com .

About Huge

Huge is a design and innovation company. We create products and experiences that grow the world’s most ambitious brands. We do this by designing experiences for people, not users, and uncovering new sources of growth by leveraging our creative talent, our proprietary platform LIVE and unlocking the advantages brought to us by emerging technologies. We believe all experiences should be intelligent, shoppable and unique to every brand.

Part of the Interpublic Group of companies, Huge's nearly 1,000 thinkers, tinkerers, makers and creators, have been problem-solving across North America, Europe, and Latin America for over 25 years. Interested? You'll find more information at www.hugeinc.com .





