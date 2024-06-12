Submit Release
Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present at the 31st Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced upcoming presentations to be made at the 31st Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress being held June 13-14, 2024 in Denver, Colorado, including an abstract outlining the baseline characteristics of patients enrolled in the Phase 3 REACH trial of losmapimod in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

The presentations to be made are as follows:

Title: Characteristics of the Enrolled Population in the Phase 3 REACH Trial in Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD)
Poster Number: P7.01
Format: Poster
First Author: Nicol Voermans, MD, PhD, Radboud University Medical Center
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 13, 2024, between 5:30-8:30 PM MDT

Title: Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Disease Progression and Losmapimod Efficacy Assessed by Reachable Workspace in Both Arms
Presentation Number: S6.06
Format: Oral presentation
Presenter: Joost Kools, MD, Radboud University Medical Center
Presentation Date and Time: Friday, June 14, 2024 at 3:50 PM MDT

Title: Safety and Tolerability of Losmapimod for the Treatment of FSHD
Poster Number: P6.05
Format: Poster
First Author: Mihaela Levitchi Benea, MD, Executive Director of Medical Affairs at Fulcrum Therapeutics
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 13, 2024, between 5:30-8:30 PM MDT

Title: Reliability and Validity of Reachable Workspace Total Score with Wrist Weights in
Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy
Poster Number: P7.06
Format: Poster
First Author: Lena Hubig, Acaster Lloyd Consulting
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 13, 2024, between 5:30-8:30 PM MDT

The presentation and posters will be available on the publications page of Fulcrum’s website at https://www.fulcrumtx.com.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule in development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin and in development for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and other hemoglobinopathies. Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com
917-680-5608


