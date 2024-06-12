Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Host KOL Event for Investors “Learnings from the Field: Expert Perspectives on PSVT in the Community Setting” on June 20, 2024

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that it will host Part I of its virtual investor educational series on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 8:00 AM ET. To register for “Learnings from the Field: Expert Perspectives on Managing PSVT in the Community Setting,” click here .



The event will feature George Mark, MD, FACC and Vivek Sailam, MD from The Heart House and Cooper University Health Care, who will discuss the burden of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) on patients and their practice, current treatments and unmet needs, and expectations for how the treatment landscape will evolve in coming years.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

About George Mark, MD, FACC

George Mark, MD, FACC is a cardiac electrophysiologist at The Heart House and Cooper University Health Care who specializes in treating rhythm disorders of the heart. His practice includes medical device implantation for the prevention of sudden cardiac death and cardiac ablation to treat abnormal heart rhythms. Dr. Mark graduated from Wesleyan University with a degree in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry and received his medical degree from Temple University. Dr. Mark remained at Temple for his residency in Internal Medicine, where he served for a year as Chief Medical Resident. Dr. Mark completed his fellowship training in Cardiovascular Diseases and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

About Vivek Sailam, MD

Vivek Sailam, MD is a clinical cardiologist at The Heart House and Cooper University Health Care with more than 16 years of experience. He completed his internal Medicine Residency at Hahnemann University and pursued additional training in cardiovascular disease. His dedication and expertise have been acknowledged with awards such as South Jersey Top Docs, Guardian Angel Award, and NJ Top Docs. Dr. Sailam has contributed to the medical field through publications in the NY Times 2021. Beyond medicine, Dr. Sailam is passionate about Community Health programs: "Walk with a Doc, Workout with a Doc, Eat with a Doc, Shop with a Doc," nutrition, fitness, and racing automobiles, finding his balance and inspiration outside the clinic or hospital.

About Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

An estimated two million people in the United States are currently diagnosed with PSVT which is a type of arrhythmia or abnormal heart rhythm. PSVT is characterized by episodes of sudden onset rapid heartbeats often exceeding 150 to 200 beats per minute. The heart rate spike is unpredictable and may last several hours. The rapid heart rate often causes disabling severe palpitations, shortness of breath, chest discomfort, dizziness or lightheadedness, and distress, forcing patients to limit their daily activities. The uncertainty of when an episode of PSVT will strike or how long it will persist can provoke anxiety in patients and negatively impact their day-to-day life between episodes. The impact and morbidity from an attack can be especially detrimental in patients with underlying cardiovascular or medical conditions, such as heart failure, obstructive coronary disease, or dehydration. Many health care providers are dissatisfied with the lack of effective treatment options with patients often requiring prolonged, burdensome, and costly trips to the emergency department or even invasive cardiac ablation procedures.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone’s lead investigational product is CARDAMYST (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

Contact:

Kim Fox, Vice President, Communications, kfox@milestonepharma.com

Investor Relations

Chris Calabrese, ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.