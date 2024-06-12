Science 37 Surpasses Enrollment Goals, Accelerates Phase 2 Rare Disease Clinical Trial

Science 37 Enrolls 21% of Study Participants at 11x the Speed of Traditional Research Sites Through its Virtual Site and Patient Recruitment Solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. , a leader in enhancing patient access to clinical trials, announced the final enrollment figures from its 20-month engagement with a clinical-stage drug development company advancing novel small molecule therapeutics for systemic neuro-immune disorders.

Science 37 augmented the recruitment and enrollment activities taking place at study sites nationwide for this ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating the effects of EP547 in patients with Cholestatic Pruritus due to Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) or Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis. The study protocol mandated a highly specific patient population, requiring participants to undergo evaluation against rigorous inclusion and exclusion criteria.

Leveraging its proprietary Metasite™ and Patient Recruitment solutions, Science 37 contributed 21% of all randomized study participants between September 2022 and April 2024. Science 37 surpassed its contracted enrollment goal, achieving an average enrollment rate of 1 patient per month, compared to the 0.1 patients per month rate at each of the 51 participating traditional brick-and-mortar sites.

“Traditional recruitment methods are geographically limited, whereas Science 37 can recruit and enroll patients located anywhere, not just within a certain travel radius of a trial site. This significantly broadens the pool of qualified participants, which is vital for rare disease research,” explained Erica Prowisor, SVP of Patient and Provider Networks at Science 37.

Science 37’s Patient Recruitment is available on a standalone basis to clinical research sponsors and CROs looking to enhance their patient enrollment efforts, or in combination with Science 37’s industry-leading flagship Virtual Site, the Metasite™ , as part of an accelerated research offering. For more information, please visit www.science37.com .

