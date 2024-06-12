Optimove, the #1 CRM Marketing Solution for iGaming and Sports Betting, Opens its Second Latin American Office in Brazil

Felipe Costa Nadalini, a senior sales executive with deep experience in marketing technology and the Brazil market, hired as the initial lead of the office

New York, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the #1 CRM Marketing solution for iGaming and Sports Betting, announced today the opening of its office in Brazil. Felipe Costa Nadalini, a senior sales executive with deep experience in the Brazilian market has been hired as the initial lead of the Optimove Brazilian office. Based in Brazil, Felipe joins the growing Optimove team serving Brazil which includes, among others, a Customer Success Management team. The catalyst for the new office was to deepen the company’s commitment to the market where it already works with dozens of operators including four of the top five iGaming and Sports Betting operators in Brazil. Optimove’s new Brazilian office follows the opening of its office in Colombia in 2022.



In addition, Brazil is having incredible organic growth and is the new global online betting market leader, according to research firm Similarweb. Brazil generates roughly R$45 billion (real dollar to US dollar exchange rate) annually in the online betting sector. This puts Brazil just ahead of the United Kingdom. With this meteoric rise, gaming operators must deploy the latest cutting-edge tools, like Optimove’s CRM Marketing solution, to ensure they engage players at the speed of velocity of their interactions.

Nadalini is an accomplished sales professional with over ten years of experience. His experience includes, but not limited to, Brazilian-based RDStation, where he honed his storytelling skills, earning several awards; and Chicago-based ActiveCampaign, where he developed innovative sales strategies that earned him recognition as the leading salesperson in the company.

According to Tomer Imber, Optimove Sr. Director Sales – Americas Gaming, “Felipe is incredibly creative and champions innovative, personalized sales strategies that drive value for the prospect and the company. He cultivates long-term relationships where one-plus-one equals three. In addition, he has deep roots and understanding of the entire Brazilian market. Not only is Optimove lucky to have him – but our future clients he connects with will be lucky too.”



Added Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove, “We welcome Felipe and are excited about our new office in Brazil to help drive our continued growth in Latin America. Driving our growth has been working with four of the top five iGaming and sports betting operators in Brazil. It is humbling and an honor. At the same time, staying ahead of the needs of these sophisticated operators in such a fast growth, dynamic market pushes us to be even better. Being the number one CRM Marketing solution for iGaming and sports betting comes with the responsibility of leading the industry. I know our team across the globe is always ready to meet the challenge.”

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform and the #1 CRM Marketing Solution used by iGaming operators. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer (player) instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.



Optimove’s CRM Marketing Solution provides iGaming and Sports Betting operators with unified player data, AI-led multichannel orchestration, and statistically credible incrementality measurement for every promotion, campaign, and journey.

For more information, go to Optimove.com.

