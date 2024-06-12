LGI Homes Introduces Eagle Landing, A Brand-New Community in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of its newest community less than 15 minutes from downtown Tacoma. Eagle Landing offers homebuyers affordable, upgraded homes in an exceptional location near the city centers of Tacoma and Seattle.



“Eagle Landing is a beautiful 63-lot community located only 6 miles from downtown Tacoma in South Pierce County, an area where we have had a lot of success in the past with previous communities. Eagle Landing will have incredible amenities, and some of the lots even back up to open green space,” said Zachary Penrod, the Vice President of Sales for Washington.

Residents at Eagle Landing will be surrounded by a variety of activities within minutes from home. Right outside their door is a neighborhood park featuring a children’s playground, a nature preserve, a community garden, a pond and walking trails throughout the community. Residents can either play at the community park or at one of the fantastic city parks nearby such as Wapato Park or Stewart Heights Park. They can also spend time swimming at the Eastside Community Center, picking fruits at Charlotte’s Blueberry Park, or exploring downtown Tacoma. There is no shortage of fun-filled activities near Eagle Landing.

At Eagle Landing, LGI Homes is constructing 63 single-family homes featuring five floor plans: two single-story plans and three two-story plans. These new homes will range in size from three bedrooms and two bathrooms up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, with square footage ranging from 1,157 to 2,378. Additionally, these new homes have been meticulously designed with spacious, open layouts, chef-inspired kitchens, energy-saving features and a host of included upgrades. Every LGI Home at Eagle Landing comes with the designer-selected features of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, boasting cutting-edge Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, recessed LED lighting, wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and more.

New homes at Eagle Landing are priced from the $490s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 866-921-1227 ext 578 or visit LGIHomes.com/EagleLanding.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

