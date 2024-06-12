Dorman Products announces the grand opening of an additional USA-based drive shaft manufacturing facility

COLMAR, Pa., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is proud to announce the grand opening of a new drive shaft manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach, VA (USA). A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the expansive factory at 464 Progress Lane is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12th. The facility joins existing Dorman sites in Reno, NV and Portland, TN that also design, manufacture and distribute the company’s 3,600+ precision steel and aluminum driveshafts and related driveline components in North America.



At 100,000 square feet, the new plant is five times the size of the company’s former Virginia Beach site on Squadron Court. According to Shiva Menon, General Manager for Dorman’s Driveline business, the expansive new facility is representative of Dorman’s growth in the automotive drive shaft market sector.

"We've seen increased demand for this product line, and we're making this move to expand our capacity to produce, stock and ship our products to better serve our customers," says Menon.

Drive shafts are safety-critical components, and efficiently producing and shipping them quickly is a Dorman strength. The new plant boasts an impressive array of advanced computer-controlled machine tools, robotic welding, drive shaft balancing equipment and testing gear, all designed to efficiently engineer and manufacture front and rear drive shafts.

Steel and aluminum drive shafts require protective packaging to ensure that the precise balance achieved during final testing is maintained during shipping to Dorman customers all over North America. The new site has a distinct area devoted solely to custom packaging finished shafts with a new and improved packaging method.

Eric Luftig, Senior Vice President, Product, says “Dorman invested millions of dollars in this world-class facility in response to our customers’ needs. The new Virginia Beach plant will help our team of engineers and skilled tradespeople design, produce and promptly ship some of the highest quality drive shafts in the automotive industry.”

Luftig adds, “We’re especially proud to note that this newest facility increases Dorman’s USA-based manufacturing footprint to well over one million square feet nationwide. We’re a global manufacturer with one of the most recognized names in the automotive aftermarket. It’s especially exciting when we can create even more great manufacturing jobs right here in the United States.”

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over one hundred years, we have been driving new repair solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

