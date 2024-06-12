Cheerios celebrates Team Canada heading to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games with Cherish the Good campaign

The integrated program builds on Cheerios’ recently established brand platform “Cherish the Good” and aims to get Canadian families excited about the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its 26th year supporting Team Canada at the Olympics, and through its new Paralympic partnership, General Mills proudly launches its Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic campaign through their brand platform Cherish the Good. The heart-warming program comes to life using Olympic and Paralympic athletes to showcase how goodness goes beyond medals and that life’s smallest moments have the power to nourish us the most.



The campaign features Team Canada athletes Damian Warner (Decathlon), Cindy Ouellet (Wheelchair Basketball), Maggie MacNeil (Swimming), Caeli McKay (Diving) and Aaron Brown (Sprinting), and includes a holistic 360° marketing campaign, exclusive athlete packaging and an interactive component to engage and inspire Canadians to get into the Team Canada spirit.

“We are thrilled to invite all Canadians to Cherish the Good with their families and communities as we come together to cheer on Team Canada this summer,” said Jenny Chiasson, Associate Director, Brand Experience, General Mills Canada. “Our campaign exemplifies that it’s the small moments of good that can spark some of life’s greatest achievements and drive future potential. With that in mind, we are also kicking off the Cheerios Summer Games to foster lasting moments of connection as fans celebrate at home.”

The Cheerios Olympic & Paralympic program will feature:

A : 30 second TV commercial highlighting family moments where children are empowered by loved ones in parallel with Team Canada athletes in action to underscore the possibilities when given opportunities and support.

highlighting family moments where children are empowered by loved ones in parallel with Team Canada athletes in action to underscore the possibilities when given opportunities and support. Exclusive Cereal Partnership with CBC & SRC, including innovative commercial placements during the Games, a digital takeover, a feature in Sweat & Power, a documentary highlighting Damian Warner’s journey to the Olympics, and more.

with CBC & SRC, including innovative commercial placements during the Games, a digital takeover, a feature in Sweat & Power, a documentary highlighting Damian Warner’s journey to the Olympics, and more. Limited-edition packaging and in-store displays featuring Team Canada athletes across various General Mills beloved brands, including Cheerios, Nature Valley and Larabar.

and in-store displays featuring Team Canada athletes across various General Mills beloved brands, including Cheerios, Nature Valley and Larabar. The Cheerios Summer Games, a new family-friendly challenge where Canadians can host their own games right in their backyard. The games are a set of five activities: Obstacle Course, Relay Race, Overflow Challenge, Around the Bowl Challenge, and Lung Power Challenge which are inspired and demonstrated by Team Canada athletes in fun family-focused videos that can be viewed on social media and through a QR code on product packaging. When consumers play, they can post a photo or video on their Instagram or TikTok and use #CheeriosSweepstakes for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a custom-made Cheerios box featuring their personal photo. The Cheerios Summer Games are designed to excite and engage Canadians leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“I can’t wait to see families across the country coming together with the Cheerios Summer Games while supporting all of us on Team Canada," added Olympic Decathlon Gold Medalist, Damian Warner. “We truly love the support we receive from every Canadian when we compete. It fuels our determination and pushes us to achieve our best! Knowing we have a nation cheering behind us makes every challenge worth it and every victory that much more special."

To learn more about the program, visit @cheeriosca on Instagram and TikTok.

For campaign assets and imagery, please click here.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands in Canada includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Liberté, Yoplait, and Old El Paso. Established in 1954, General Mills Canada Corporation is based in Mississauga, Ontario, and is a proud and long-time supporter of United Way and Team Canada Athletes.

Media Contacts

English

Sreeja Sasidharan

Account Manager, Narrative PR

Sreeja.Sasidharan@narrative.ca

647.212.3121

French

Katherine Beaulieu

Account Director

kbeaulieu@vroy.com

514.895.1807

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3534cca9-e5f4-4441-b706-7c3e4b8cc8cc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22ed8c55-7d83-4ad1-8d59-91e54f5c2cf1