Amphibious Vehicle Market Size, Scope And Forecast 2027 | Leading Players – Wilco Manufacturing, L.L.C, Rheinmetall AG

Amphibious Vehicle Market

Increase in investment in the defense industry to raise adoption and implementation in commercial applications drive the global amphibious vehicle market growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐀𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $2,704.30 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $5,029.10 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. Surge in investment in the defense sector to increase adoption and demand in commercial applications drive the growth of the global amphibious vehicle market. However, high initial investment and rise in operational costs along with seasonal serviceability hinder the market growth. On the other hand, usage of advanced amphibious vehicles (ACV) in marine applications and demand for amphibious excavators for dredging and excavation present new opportunities in the coming years.

Amphibious vehicle is a vehicle capable of operating on land as well as water. This vehicle are used to provide combat support to defense during amphibious military operations and act as excavators for reclamations and dredging of rivers or water bodies. Hence, it can be said that the vehicle has a defense as well as commercial use. This vehicle is available in the form of water jets, screw propellers, and others. It is widely used in activities such as surveillance, water transportation, sports, and others.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Wilco Manufacturing, L.L.C, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd, Rheinmetall AG, EIK Engineering Sdn Bhd, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE System, Wetland Equipment Company, Marsh Buggies Incorporated, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Based on mode of propulsion, the track-based segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global amphibious vehicle market size in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for various commercial applications such as dredging and excavation. However, the screw propellers segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to technological innovations in screw propulsion systems

The factors such as rise in investment in defense sector and surge in the demand for commercial application are expected to drive the market growth. However, high initial cost of amphibious vehicle and increase in operational costs followed by serviceability hinder the market growth. Further, rise in the use of advanced amphibious combat vehicles (ACV) in marine application and surge in demand for amphibious excavators for dredging and excavation are some of the factors anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for amphibious vehicle market growth.

By end use, the amphibious vehicle is segregated into defense and commercial. The commercial segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to increase in demand for amphibious excavators for dredging and excavation purposes.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of total share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in defense budget and military expenditure in countries such as U.S. and Canada. However, LAMEA is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to technological developments in the field of defense systems and rise in investments by governments and military agencies.

By mode of propulsion, the market is categorized into water-jet, track-based, and screw propelled. The track-based segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to the increase in demand for track-based amphibious vehicles for various commercial applications such as dredging and excavation. However, the screw propeller segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, owing to advancement in technology and increase in number of innovations in screw propulsion systems.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By mode of propulsion, the screw propeller segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By end use, the defense segment is projected to lead the global amphibious vehicle, owing to higher CAGR.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

